EVEN BEFORE Gov. Chris Sununu issued a mask mandate for gatherings of more than 100 people on Tuesday, he’d lost the support of a group of mask antagonists and COVID-19 skeptics.
Reopen NH, the group started to protest the governor’s stay-home orders and headed by former state Rep. Andrew Manuse, on Monday endorsed Karen Testerman for governor. Testerman is running a long-shot challenge to Sununu in the Republican primary, and has courted support from those who deem Sununu too far left.
Her campaign has about a snowball’s chance in today’s heat. Last week’s Granite State Panel from the University of New Hampshire survey center showed 92% of Republicans back Sununu. And the proportion of Republicans who approve of Sununu’s COVID response has only grown over the summer.
The same UNH panel showed half of Democrats approve of Sununu and almost two-thirds like his response to COVID-19. As reported in the Union Leader this week, the state Democratic party is working to chip away at Sununu’s bipartisan appeal by taking every occasion to link the governor to President Donald Trump.
Teachers’ unions split
After the larger of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions, the National Education Association-New Hampshire endorsed Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky in July, the other teachers’ union announced their support for Volinsky’s opponent in the Democratic primary for governor, state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes.
The American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire announced their endorsement of Feltes on Wednesday.
Campus activists
With fewer college students physically on campus this fall, NextGen New Hampshire is keeping its operations virtual, after they moved online with the rest of the state’s college students back in March. NextGen is a national organization focused on getting young voters to vote for progressive candidates.
The group is aiming to collect from young people in New Hampshire 23,000 “pledges” to vote. NextGen said people who took those pledges in 2018 were more likely to vote than other young people.
“Our back-to-school push is one of the peak youth vote holidays,” NextGen New Hampshire director Emma Tyler said in a statement. “While the campuses and our program may be digital, our work remains the same as we pledge students to vote and explain how to vote absentee.”
The group will deploy 15 organizers to work with students of colleges, universities and community colleges in the state, according to a news release.
Sununu endorsements
Sununu is endorsing Chris Connelly in the Republican primary for Hillsborough County Sheriff against Joshua Holmes.
This is one of just a handful of Republican primary races Sununu has weighed in on. He has endorsed Rep. Erin Hennessy for state Senate in the First District over incumbent Sen. David Starr; former state Rep. Lou Gargiulo over Hampton selectman Regina Barnes for the 24th Senate district; and Denise Ricciardi in state Senate District 9.
Zoom visits
Maybe it’s early to be thinking about 2024, but a couple of contenders, notably Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, have visited the state already this year to start courting party activists.
Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, a 2020 candidate for the Democratic nomination who dropped out in 2019, was in New Hampshire this week too. But his visit was a virtual one — a Facebook Live stream hosted by Swalwell’s former state director. Could virtual visits be the wave of the future for presidential hopefuls?
CPAC endorses Mowers
The American Conservative Union, the conservative advocacy group best known for putting on the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, has endorsed Matt Mowers in the Republican primary for the First Congressional District. Mowers has been raking in endorsements from Republican party elites since President Trump endorsed him over Matt Mayberry earlier this summer.