MOVE OVER, Red Arrow. Politics and Eggs? How very 2019.
Maybe because vaccination sites are the only places Granite Staters have gathered en masse lately, the sites are beginning to look like the place to see and be seen for politicians.
State vaccine czar Perry Plummer has led New Hampshire’s members of Congress on tours of vaccination sites in recent weeks.
Rep. Annie Kuster visited a site in Concord earlier this month. Rep. Chris Pappas toured a site in Portsmouth last week. He received his first vaccine when he visited the vaccination site at Southern New Hampshire University on Wednesday, after his age group became eligible for the vaccine.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who may or may not aspire to a Senate seat, has been a presence, and Sen. Maggie Hassan has toured two vaccination sites this week — one at the Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, and the other at Manchester’s Amoskeag Health.
This week, Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen also announced New Hampshire’s vaccination effort will get a cash infusion, after they pushed to change a funding formula they said put small states at a disadvantage.
New Hampshire is getting another $12.7 million this week from the December stimulus package, the senators said in a statement, and can expect almost $18 million more in April when money from the American Rescue Plan starts flowing.
Drug treatment in prisons
Hassan is getting behind a bill that aims to make it easier for people in prison to get medication-assisted treatment for substance-use disorders, and would require prison staff to be trained on the science of addiction.
“Substance use disorder impacts a significant number of incarcerated individuals in the Granite State and can be a major factor in whether or not someone who is previously convicted reoffends,” Hassan said in a statement.
The bill, called the Residential Substance Use Disorder Treatment Act, would update an existing program to provide treatment for people in state prisons.
The new bill would explicitly allow treatment programs to use medication-assisted treatment and make sure such treatment programs can continue after incarceration. People who are in prison for shorter periods would also get access to treatment, and prison staff would receive more training about addiction.
Hassan’s office pointed out that the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services estimated that half the people incarcerated in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder.
Sparks fly over voting bill
New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner weighed in against a sweeping federal elections bill called the “For the People Act,” and attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in particular.
The statement advocating against the bill was posted on the official Secretary of State’s website, alongside notices about special elections in Merrimack, Bow and Dunbarton.
Gardner’s statement said he thought the bill’s provisions to allow no-excuse absentee voting were tantamount to “our voting tradition ... being taken away from us,” the statement read. “The simplicity of New Hampshire elections will be gone.”
All four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation support the bill, but Gardner argued they should not.
If a federal law can change New Hampshire’s absentee voting practices, Gardner warned, an attack on New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary will surely follow.
Tiffany Muller, president of anti-dark-money advocacy group End Citizens United and the Let America Vote Action Fund, called Gardner’s statement “misinformation.”
“Nothing in the For the People Act addresses or threatens New Hampshire’s presidential primary schedule. Period,” Muller said in a statement. “To suggest otherwise is just plain false.”
The National Republican Congressional Committee, which helps Republican candidates for the House, has tacked Gardner’s statement onto its criticism of the bill, which has focused more on the provisions to use public money to match small donations to campaigns.
University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala noted on Twitter that the issue showed the deepening rift between Gardner and the state Democratic party.
“It was once a given that protecting New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary united state political elites across party lines with Gardner, a Democrat,” Scala wrote.
“That bipartisan alliance is now in disarray, largely because of partisan battles over voting rights/voter eligibility.”