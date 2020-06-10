THE CANDIDATE-FILING CEREMONIES of the past week have been the first in-person campaign events in almost three months, but at least one congressional candidate is switching back to in-person events all the time.
Matt Mayberry announced last week he would start in-person campaign events in his race for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District against fellow Republican Matt Mowers in the race to challenge Rep. Chris Pappas.
“If it’s safe enough to protest, then it is safe enough to pray,” he said in a news release. “If it’s safe enough to riot, then it is safe enough to reopen New Hampshire. If it’s safe enough to willfully disregard social distancing in order to send a message, then it’s safe enough to get the men and women of New Hampshire back to work.”
President Donald Trump‘s campaign also said this week it planned to bring back the president’s rallies soon.
Some candidates, including Republican Senate candidate Corky Messner, mixed in-person and virtual events. Messner filed in person, but streamed the event over Facebook Live. Mowers filed in person and held a Zoom rally last week.
And some candidates are keeping a social distance. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen filed her papers by mail, and held a virtual rally to celebrate.
Carpetbagging question
Messner has faced attacks on the authenticity of his connection to New Hampshire from Democrats, and from his Republican primary opponent Don Bolduc.
On WMUR this week, Messner’s campaign tried to turn the attack back on Bolduc.
“He’s had his head on the pillow in New Hampshire more than anyone else in this race over the last decade,” said Messner campaign senior adviser Mike Biundo.
Bolduc senior adviser Josh McElveen took umbrage, saying the statement read as an attack on Bolduc’s military service.
“While Don Bolduc was sleeping in the dirt of Afghanistan fighting for all of us, Corky chooses to imply that sleeping in his vacation home in Wolfeboro qualifies him as a Granite Stater when all his interests were in Colorado,” McElveen said Wednesday.
Biundo said Messner was focused on beating Shaheen.
“Corky respects Don’s military service. We stand by all our statements thus far,” he wrote in an email. “Our campaign will not engage in this kind of pettiness as it is everything that’s wrong with politics, and it’s an insult to New Hampshire voters.”
The campaigns’ senior advisers, McElveen for Bolduc, and Biundo for Messner — took a chance to snipe at each other last week, too.
After Messner’s campaign tweeted about the endorsement of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), McElveen wrote, “Given @MichaelBiundo ran Rand Paul’s dumpster fire of a campaign I understand the endorsement. Where’s Rick Santorum? Or is he bothered by @CorkyForSenate support of Chuck Schumer and morning after pill?
“Oh good, I thought they fired you!!,” Biundo wrote back. “Glad you still have the job!”
‘Guarding’ Elm Street
As rumors were flying last week about potential looting and rioting in Manchester, Keith Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Taproom, said he was asked if he would feel better with people guarding his business.
“I certainly welcomed the help,” Murphy said.
Three Massachusetts activists answered the call to guard Murphy’s Taproom: Mark Sahady, John Hugo and Samson Racioppi — better known as the organizers of last summer’s “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. The event became locally infamous for the police response to counter-protesters.
Photos posted to Facebook and Facebook live streams show the three among the men with long guns pacing near Murphy’s, including Republican National Committeeman and Hillsborough County Republican Committee chair Chris Ager.
Reached Wednesday, Sahady said he thought it was logical to “guard” a New Hampshire business, and did not really see himself as an outsider.
“Given that New Hampshire is a lot more conservative than Massachusetts, we’ve made a lot of connections in the area,” he said.
“I don’t know those guys, I didn’t meet them, I didn’t correspond with them,” Murphy said of the Massachusetts trio. Murphy said he was a big believer in the Second Amendment and same-sex marriage.