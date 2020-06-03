AFTER STATE HOUSE protests in April and May against the governor’s COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, the Reopen NH group is taking the next protest to the beach. Group chairman Andrew Manuse in a news release called this drawing a “line in the sand” and “storming the beaches” on the 76th anniversary of D-Day.
“We’re asking Granite Staters to help us celebrate D-Day and the freedoms that our ancestors were willing to fight and die for, which many have taken for granted,” Manuse said. He compared Gov. Chris Sununu‘s stay-at-home orders with the Third Reich, and urged resistance by playing Frisbee and sunbathing.
After the Union Leader’s State House bureau chief Kevin Landrigan tweeted about the event, several voiced objections to the comparison of D-Day to a day at the beach.
“Let me get this straight ... my 2 uncles died during WWII so you can ‘storm’ the beaches in your bathing suits, without social distancing & mask wearing to spread a lethal disease?” said Arnie Arnesen, left-leaning radio host and onetime candidate for governor, in a tweet. “Do not use their deaths as an excuse to support your selfish, irresponsible and dangerous activities.”
“Talk about making a mockery of American military sacrifice,” tweeted New Hampshire comedian Greg Boggis.
Manuse said the comparison between the beach day and D-Day was valid.
“What did the men who fought during the battle of Normandy fight for?” he wrote in a text message. “How is our fight any different today, other than that we are attempting to be peaceful?” He said Reopen NH honored veterans’ sacrifices, and said he thought veterans should “rise to the occasion” by coming to the beach on Saturday.
Sununu said he would not move to break up the beach protest.
“This is the exact same group that was at the State House last month,” Sununu said at Wednesday’s press briefing. “It’s a one-time event, there is a voice of assembly and we are going to allow that to take place.”
Concord police were not visible around the two earlier Reopen NH demonstrations.
RNC members split on stay-home order
Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager wrote a letter to Sununu about the stay-at-home orders this week, in his capacity as chair of the Hillsborough County Republican Committee. Ager echoed many of the Reopen protesters’ points about allowing people to make their own decisions about what is safe, rather than ordering businesses and beaches closed. Ager also advocated allowing visitors to nursing homes, barred since Sununu’s initial emergency declaration on March 13.
In a tweet, Republican National Committeewoman Juliana Bergeron said she supported Sununu.
“As a member of party leadership, I stand with Governor Sununu as he works with @POTUS & follows the federal guidelines to gradually reopen our great state of NH.”
Volinsky bites Feltes on campaign finance
Hours after Dan Feltes, state Senate majority leader and candidate for governor, released his campaign finance reform proposals Wednesday, his opponent in the Democratic primary criticized him for taking some of the money he sought to ban.
“Dan Feltes on day one made an intentional decision to take corporate PAC money and to exploit the LLC loophole,” Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky said in a statement, referring to a way donors can circumvent the maximum contribution amount.
Feltes’ proposal includes banning campaign contributions from corporations, and prohibiting candidates from giving their own campaigns more than the state’s political contribution limit.
Volinsky said that his campaign has not taken money from political action committees and limited liability corporations, and said Feltes has not done anything to close the LLC loophole.
Feltes’ proposal also includes a prohibition on legislators and executive councilors working at firms with lobbying practices. Volinsky’s employer Bernstein Shur has a lobbying practice, but Volinsky is not part of it.
Filing period begins
As New Hampshire’s filing period got underway Wednesday, Republican House candidate Matt Mowers was one of the first out of the gate.
“I am honored today to take back our district for the people of New Hampshire,” he said in a statement in which he criticized Pappas — not for the first time — for voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Mowers this week received the endorsement of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader — or the Republican equivalent of Pelosi.
In what may have been the first direct attack of the primary, Matt Mayberry, Mowers’ opponent in the Republican primary, razzed Mowers after Mowers tweeted he would file on June 2 — which, Mayberry said, was the last day of the New Jersey filing period, and a day before the beginning of New Hampshire’s. Mowers began his political career in New Jersey, including a stint in in the office of former Gov. Chris Christie.
Mowers has yet to mention Mayberry in campaign statements.
Endorsements in Exec Council race
Bruce Crochetiere, one of the Republicans running for executive council in the Third District, announced five new endorsements from Seacoast elected officials and business owners this week.
State Reps. Joel Desilets of Windham and Ed DeClercq of Salem announced they would back Crochetiere in the Republican primary against Janet Stevens of Rye. Epping Selectman Cody Belanger, Hampton business owner Mark McCaddin and Chris Wolfe of Newmarket — a business owner who was also a state co-chair for Scott Walker’s and Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns — also said they would support Crochetiere.