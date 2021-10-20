CITIES, TOWNS AND COUNTIES in New Hampshire received millions from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed into law in March — including $44 million for Manchester and $16.5 million for Nashua.
The law’s somewhat restrictive rules on allowable uses for the money could get looser after the Senate passed a bill this week that would let cities, towns and counties spend a segment of the money on projects that were not allowable under the American Rescue Plan Act — including highways, bus transit and bridge repair.
The bill was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who, like every other Republican senator, voted against the American Rescue Plan Act.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, one of the bipartisan bill’s seven cosponsors, said in a statement Wednesday that the bill would give municipal leaders more choices about how to use the money.
“As I’ve met with communities across the state to discuss pandemic recovery efforts, it’s clear that local leaders understand the on-the-ground needs best. That’s why they deserve flexibility to make sure relief is managed and directed within our communities where it’s needed most,” Shaheen said in a statement.
The bill would only apply to unspent funds awarded to cities, towns and counties — not funding awarded to states, or funding the federal government attempted to award to states, only to be rejected.
Right now, American Rescue Plan funding is supposed to be limited to spending to counteract the pandemic’s effects on municipal budgets and the local economy — funding to support public health efforts, make up for city or town revenue loss and giving aid to residents and local businesses. Cities and towns were also allowed to spend the money on water, sewer and high-speed internet infrastructure, and construction of affordable housing in some cities.
While cities including Manchester and Nashua have already voted on plans to spend their allotments, city leaders could reallocate funds under the new rules — if, that is, the bill can get through the House.
Trump still loved
And the sky is still blue, grass is still green.
Depending on how the question is asked, somewhere between almost half and more than half of likely Republican voters say former President Donald Trump remains their first choice for president in 2024. That’s according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center’s Granite State Poll, released Wednesday.
Andrew Smith, director of the survey center, predicted that Trump will either start campaigning in earnest — holding rallies, visiting New Hampshire, buying ads — or he will lose ground to some other candidate who does.
When asked to name their top picks for president off the tops of their heads, 56% said Trump. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drifted in a distant second place, with 13% of respondents naming him. Other potential contenders — assorted senators, governors, big-name House members and a former vice president — came top-of-mind for 5% of voters or fewer.
Presented with a list of candidates generally considered to be eyeing a run, Trump was still the top choice, but for 43% of voters. DeSantis was the second-most-popular pick. A collection of Trump loyalists in the Senate and former members of his administration attracted a few supporters, but the third most-popular pick was Trump antagonist Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
Zooming out to all voters and their opinions of Trump though, the view of the former president is considerably less rosy. Only about a third of poll respondents see him favorably.
According to the poll, President Joe Biden‘s appeal in New Hampshire has softened since this summer.
On the Democratic-primary side, just over a third of respondents said they’d vote for Biden if he runs again in 2024, while others want to see others run. This is the first poll of New Hampshire voters since the evacuation of Afghanistan.
The percentage of all voters who see Biden favorably is also about one-third — the same percentage as Trump.
PFAS pollution
Shaheen and Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) introduced a bill this week to use the Clean Air Act to regulate so-called “forever chemicals” in the air.
The bill would add some per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS to a list of substances that the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate under the Clean Air Act.
The issue of PFAS in water has gotten more attention in New Hampshire with drinking water contamination in the Merrimack area, but the chemicals can pollute the air, too.
The bill’s introduction follows a PFAS-focused visit by Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Michael Regan to New Hampshire earlier this month, and the introduction of a bill — backed by Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas — to regulate PFAS chemicals under the Clean Water Act.
PFAS spewed into the air through manufacturing can contaminate drinking water. New Hampshire has regulated some PFAS emissions for more than 10 years, but not every state has a standard.
“PFAS deposition from air emissions has created a nightmare for residents, as despite known toxicity, these chemicals are not regulated under the Clean Air Act. This bill would further protect our families and environment from further harm as thus far we have been powerless to stop the source of PFAS due to the lack of federal regulations,” said Laurene Allen of Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water in a statement.
If these bills pass, the listing of PFAS chemicals under the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act would empower the EPA to enforce limits on pollution with fines, or even criminal penalties if a company or other polluter is found to be intentionally skirting the rules.
But the air pollution bill’s scope is limited. Out of thousands of PFAS substances, only four of the more common — PFOA, PFOS, PFBS and GenX — would be listed as hazardous substances.