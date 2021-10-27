SYNTHETIC OPIOIDS like fentanyl have driven overdose deaths in New Hampshire over the past several years, but countries that export fentanyl — notably, China — face few consequences for what Americans see as turning a blind eye.
With an amendment to this year’s defense spending authorization proposed Wednesday, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) hope to press fentanyl-exporting nations to stem the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.
The amendment would require the United States to identify major producers and traffickers of fentanyl, according to Hassan’s office, which we already do for nations deemed to be major producers of heroin, marijuana and cocaine. If fentanyl exporters aren’t doing enough to prosecute traffickers and stem the flow of fentanyl, they could lose out on aid dollars from the U.S.
Once the opioids make it to the United States, they are still wreaking havoc.
The Biden administration this week rolled out a framework for overdose prevention, focusing on synthetic opioids. The U.S. Health and Human Services Department would focus on harm-reduction strategies, and look at factors like lack of health insurance, incarceration and poverty that influence substance use and may drive overdoses.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen took note of the administration’s moves, and in a statement this week praised the $11.2 billion in funding to support research, outreach and local prevention programs.
Russian aggression
After reports this week of more Russian-backed hacks and cyber-surveillance, Shaheen spoke during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing Wednesday about what she sees as Russia’s aggression in the physical world.
Shaheen said she saw a “pattern of encroachment” by Russia onto its neighbors to the southwest, on the Black Sea, including Georgia and Ukraine, as well “increased attempts to control the Black Sea.”
She praised Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to the region earlier this month, and said she supported the development of a defense plan for the region from NATO.
“This is a welcome shift in approach to counter Russia’s increased attempts to control the Black Sea,” Shaheen said. “Russia was — and is — prepared to exert economic, military and political power to thwart NATO expansion and expand its control in the Black Sea.”
Shaheen advocated for the U.S. to take seriously Russia’s recent actions in neighboring countries.
“Seemingly minor territorial aggression from Russia is part of a larger pattern of its bellicose behavior that must continue to be condemned,” Shaheen said.
NATO has helped contain Russia, Shaheen said, but she said she wants to see more “coordination and political unity” from NATO members in the Black Sea region.
Meanwhile, Russian officials Wednesday called for countries around Afghanistan to resist the presence of NATO forces not too far from its southern border.
Shaheen also called for ambassadors to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova who will promote democracy in the region, and work on closer ties with the West — appointments she said are being delayed by Republicans in Congress.
Telehealth use
The rise of telehealth, or using phone calls and videoconferencing to connect with doctors and health care providers, seems to be one of the pandemic’s silver linings. Advocates saw the virtual visits and phone check-ins as more convenient for some patients, especially those with transportation challenges and those in rural areas.
Rules put in place as part of the public health emergency means providers telehealth appointments are covered by Medicare, making the virtual visits financially feasible for providers, especially those that serve many older patients. If the public health emergency is lifted, Medicare will stop covering telehealth visits unless the rules are changed.
Rep. Annie Kuster, in a hearing this week, advocated for continuing telehealth appointments as one way to address a persistent shortage of health care workers, particularly in rural areas.
“I consistently hear from health care providers in my district about the ongoing workforce crisis,” Kuster said during the hearing. “We must examine ways to grow, diversify, and strengthen the clinical care and health workforce, while supporting providers in the short term who cannot meet the current labor demands necessary to care for our communities, particularly in underserved areas.”