THE COLORADANS WHO asked that state’s Attorney General and Secretary of State to investigate the Messner Foundation — which was started by Senate candidate Corky Messner’s former law firm — have withdrawn their complaint after being threatened with a lawsuit.
Messner’s opponent in the Republican primary, Don Bolduc, as well as Democrats in New Hampshire made the complaint a talking point over the summer.
A decade before Messner left Colorado for New Hampshire, his law firm started the Messner Foundation, which gave $50,000 to a prep school in Denver before it started raising money for scholarships for “underprivileged high school students who have demonstrated leadership traits,” according to the foundation’s website. According to its tax records, the Messner Foundation identified two such students in four years.
The group that asked Colorado officials to look into Messner’s foundation to see whether donors were misled was connected to Democratic politics in that state. Attorneys representing the Messner Foundation alleged they were trying to influence the Senate race here and demanded they withdraw the complaint or face a lawsuit, with nominal damages of $1 each.
The complaint was withdrawn this week before the Colorado Attorney General’s or Secretary of State’s offices made any determinations, after Messner Foundation attorneys reiterated the threat of a lawsuit.
Noem roams, COVID spikes
South Dakota now has the dubious honor of leading the country in COVID-19 cases per capita. Its governor, Kristi Noem, spent Wednesday campaigning for President Donald Trump in Alton and Rochester.
A Republican National Committee spokeswoman did not respond when asked how Noem would keep attendees at Wednesday’s events safe and how her travel from South Dakota adhered to state quarantine guidelines for people coming to New Hampshire from outside New England.
Visitors to the Granite State from outside the region “need to self-quarantine for the first 14 days of any intended stay in NH after travel,” the state’s guidelines read. “This recommendation is irrespective of the mode of transportation for travel (public vs. private transportation).”
Travelers also can quarantine at home for two weeks before coming to New Hampshire, so long as they travel by private transportation — that is, by car or private plane.
This is Noem’s second visit to New Hampshire this month. At a small event in Manchester on Oct. 15, she told about 150 volunteers that she believes it’s not possible to meaningfully stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Biden campaign brought its own Midwesterner to New Hampshire earlier this week.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota campaigned in Dover -- it’s not clear if she followed New Hampshire’s quarantine rules either.
Restaurateurs divided
In an open letter to other restaurant owners, Tom Boucher, owner of the Copper Door and T-Bones, said he had endorsed Rep. Chris Pappas‘ opponent because of Pappas’ votes to raise the tipped minimum wage and to expand Social Security benefits by taxing earnings over $400,000.
Pappas, whose family also owns a restaurant in Manchester, won Boucher’s support during his first campaign in 2018. “Chris Pappas promised to be a strong pro small business vote in the House of Representatives and an independent voice for New Hampshire,” Boucher wrote.
But in his letter, Boucher urged other restaurant owners to join him in backing Mowers this year. Owners of Flat Iron Catering in Rochester, the Red Parka Steakhouse & Pub in Glen, the Three Chimneys Inn in Durham, Hart’s Turkey Farm in Meredith and Liberty Lane Catering of Hampton signed on to Boucher’s letter.
But Boucher doesn’t speak for all restaurant owners.
Pappas’ campaign is rolling out their own list of 100 small business endorsers Thursday, including Eric Goodwin, CEO of Goodwin Associates Hospitality Services, a group that includes the Friendly Toast restaurants.
“Just like me Chris knows what it’s like to grow up in and run a family business, which means he understands the problems that small, independent businesses face and knows how to fight for us,” Goodwin said in a statement. Others on Pappas’ list of small-business owner endorsements are the owners of Republic and Campo Enoteca in Manchester, Old Ferry Landing Restaurant and Jumpin’ Jay’s in Portsmouth, Swell Oyster Company in Hampton and Teatotaller in Somersworth.
Gatsas challenger gets nod
Police unions have been backing Republicans, particularly after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked months of demonstrations nationwide against police brutality and racism.
The country’s largest police union endorsed President Donald Trump, and unions in New Hampshire have announced support for Gov. Chris Sununu and congressional candidate Matt Mowers.
The union representing state troopers, by contrast, has thrown its support to Democrats in New Hampshire, with the latest endorsement announced this week.
The troopers’ association has endorsed Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in her re-election campaign, state Sen. Dan Feltes‘ run for governor, and now Mark Mackenzie‘s executive council run against former Manchester mayor Ted Gatsas.
Marc Beaudoin, executive director of the association, made it clear in a statement that the union was motivated by its ongoing contract negotiations.
The union chose to endorse Mackenzie over Gatsas because, Beaudoin said, the union thought he would be an ally in a “tough negotiation” toward a new union contract for state troopers.
“We know we’ll have an ally in Mark and that he will fight for what we deserve,” Beaudoin said in a statement.