On Tuesday, the mayors of Kansas City and Miami Beach spoke on a Facebook Live panel with Manchester’s Joyce Craig about health care in their cities.
Asked what the pandemic has looked like in Manchester, Craig spoke about the outbreaks in long-term care centers, and spoke about her worries about community spread in a state reluctant to mandate much of anything, even in a pandemic.
“We are the 'live free or die' state, so we are suggesting things, we are not mandating,” Craig said. “Social distancing, washing your hands, wearing a mask—they’re all recommended, but not mandated.”
Craig and other Manchester officials, along with city officials in Nashua, pushed Gov. Chris Sununu to issue a stay-at-home order early in the pandemic, when known COVID-19 cases in Manchester were in the single digits. There have now been 938 cases in Manchester since March 1, and 623 active cases as of Wednesday.
Craig spoke on a panel of mayors convened by Health Care Voter, a 501(c)(4) or “dark money” group . Former South Bend, Ind., mayor and New Hampshire primary runner-up Pete Buttigieg also spoke on the panel, via pre-recorded video.
Though Manchester has had the most cases of any city or town in New Hampshire, it's not exactly a national hot spot. Health Care Voter’s campaign director Rosemary Enobakhare said Craig was invited because the group wanted to hear from mayors in different regions of the country.
Bolduc weighs in on re-opening
Republican Senate candidate retired Brig. Gen Don Bolduc said he supported the governor's moves to re-open the state, in a Wednesday statement.
"As we reopen New Hampshire, we must protect lives, livelihoods, AND our constitutional rights," Bolduc wrote. "The governor has done well in utilizing data as well as expert advice as he leads our recovery."
Bolduc did offer some criticisms of the re-opening so far. He said he hoped to see more locally tailored approaches to re-opening, and said he thought customers should make decisions about whether they will patronize a business, rather than blanket closures.
PACs for Bolduc to balance Messner money
In a Zoom meeting with the Sullivan County Republicans on Tuesday, Bolduc said the political action committees supporting him provided a counterweight to his primary opponent's ability to self-fund his campaign.
Retired attorney Corky Messner, the other Republican in the primary to take on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, has spent some $3 million on his campaign as of March 31, and ended the first quarter with far more cash on hand than did Bolduc's campaign.
Messner has said he thinks of spending his money on his campaign as a moral obligation to help Granite Staters.
Reinforcements have come for Bolduc in recent weeks. Phil Cox, a prolific PAC setter-upper for Republican candidates and former executive director of the Republican Governors Association, set up a committee to support Bolduc's candidacy. Bolduc also said the Veterans for Trump PAC would support him.
At the Tuesday meeting with Sullivan County Republicans, Bolduc said the PACs would "level the playing field" in terms of funding, though he noted he is legally prohibited from working directly with the committees.
Shaheen's PPE bill gets Republican sponsors
A few days before Shaheen penned a letter urging President Donald Trump to work with American companies like New Hampshire's DEKA to make personal protective equipment, her bill to make the Department of Homeland Security buy more from American companies gained two Republican cosponsors.
The bill, the Homeland Procurement Reform Act, would require the department to spend at least a third of the money it spends on purchasing supplies with American companies. The bill covers uniforms and shoes for agencies like Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, but also supplies purchased by FEMA — including "respiratory protective masks."
Shaheen introduced the Homeland Procurement Reform Act more than a year ago — long before the threat of the coronavirus and shaky global supply lines. Sen. Maggie Hassan signed on a cosponsor in 2019, as did Democratic Sens. Doug Jones of Alabama and Christopher Murphy of Connecticut.
On May 12, Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Jerry Moran of Kansas — both Republicans — signed on as cosponsors, making the bill a bipartisan one.
According to an index compiled earlier this month by Georgetown University and the Lugar Center for Public Policy, Shaheen was the 30th most-bipartisan Senator in the U.S. Senate in 2019. Hassan was 20th, while Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas were 53rd and 111th respectively, out of 437 members included in the ranking.