A SPOKESMAN FOR the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday called Rep. Chris Pappas a “hypocrite” for accepting support from a so-called “dark money” group after he sponsored a bill requiring those groups to disclose who funds them.
The statement was prompted by Pappas’ virtual appearance Tuesday with leaders of a political action committee called End Citizens United, a group whose mission is to limit money spent on elections.
The National Republican Congressional Committee criticized Pappas for taking $1.2 million from Super PACs in the 2018 election, groups whose donors can give unlimited amounts.
The National Republican Congressional Committee is itself a PAC — a political action committee with limits on how much it can take from each donor — that has spent heavily to influence First District races. The committee was not active in the 2018 race, when Pappas first won election, but it spent almost $600,000 in 2016 and more than $2.9 million in 2014, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
Expect more to flow this year. The committee identified Pappas’ seat as a top pick-up opportunity and has listed both Pappas’ prospective opponents, Matt Mayberry and Matt Mowers, in its “Young Guns” program, which recognizes collaboration and progress along the committee’s benchmarks.
Meanwhile, Citizens United itself — the group made famous by the 2010 Supreme Court case that End Citizens United wants to overturn — on Wednesday endorsed Corky Messner‘s U.S. Senate run.
Testing, testing
Senate Democrats, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, wrote a letter to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling for a more detailed national coronavirus testing strategy.
The testing and re-opening “blueprint” released by the White House in April contained few specifics, the letter said.
“We are deeply troubled by the lack of detail and strategy in your testing blueprint, and we fundamentally reject the notion that the federal government bears this little responsibility in increasing testing capacity,” the letter read.
The senators urged the president to formulate a more detailed national testing strategy with the $25 billion already appropriated by Congress as well as use the Defense Production Act to compel the manufacture of more testing kits. They also asked for more federal coordination of the fight against COVID-19.
Virtual visitor
Someone mentioned as a potential running mate for former Vice President and presumptive Trump challenger Joe Biden will show her face in New Hampshire this weekend.
Or rather, show her face to New Hampshire.
In the age of the coronavirus, former Georgia legislator Stacy Abrams will appear only on computer screens as the virtual headliner at the virtual convention of the New Hampshire State Democratic Party on Saturday. Since losing a race for Georgia governor by a razor-thin margin in 2018, Abrams has been running a group advocating for voting rights.
Abrams has been critical of New Hampshire’s first-in-the nation primary. She has said New Hampshire and Iowa do not adequately reflect the country or the Democratic party, and the current primary process “silences” voters of color.
Eye of the tweetstorm
Jennifer Horn and the Lincoln Project drew the ire of the president this week when the group ran an ad on Fox News in Washington critical of Trump’s response to the coronavirus. Trump tweeted angrily about the ad, calling out Horn among the Lincoln Project’s advisers.
Horn, former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party, thanked the president for drawing more attention to the ad.
“Thanks to @realDonaldTrump insane, unhinged twitter tirade, @ProjectLincoln raised ONE MILLION dollars off this ad already,” Horn wrote in a tweet Wednesday evening. “Which means we can afford to run it in battleground states next week. Thanks for the help, Mr. President!”