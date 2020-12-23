AFTER PRESIDENT Donald Trump‘s flummoxing veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation pledged to return to Washington, D.C., to override the veto.
Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas framed the veto as a denial of a pay raise for members of the military, and singled out PFAS research and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as examples of what the defense bill could fund in New Hampshire.
The defense bill contained $160 million for upgrades at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and authorized another $15 million to continue a study on the health impacts of PFAS, according to Shaheen’s office, as well as a 3% raise for service members.
“The President’s veto hurts U.S. service members, puts our national security in jeopardy, and delays funding important initiatives, including cleaning up PFAS contamination at military sites like the former Pease Air Force Base,” Pappas said in a statement Wednesday. Pappas said he would return to Washington, D.C., on Monday to vote to override Trump’s veto.
Shaheen, too, noted the military pay raise and shipyard funding in a statement slamming Trump’s veto.
“He also blocked important national security provisions to counter aggression from our adversaries like Russia and China and sabotaged other critical bipartisan measures that would safeguard our defense structures,” Shaheen said.
“All of this because he has a gripe with social media companies for holding him responsible for spreading disinformation on his social media platforms,” she said.
Trump wants to see repealed a provision in the defense bill that protects social media companies from lawsuits over what is posted on their platforms, and gives social media companies the right to police and fact-check content on their platforms.
Shaheen said Trump is wrong to focus on social media amid other looming threats, like the hacks of federal agencies discovered earlier this month and attributed to Russia.
“The Kremlin is actively attacking our cyber networks. Instead of standing up for our national security, the President is downplaying Russia’s involvement — which contradicts U.S. intelligence — and now he just vetoed legislation that contains actionable items that we can use to hold Putin accountable for this kind of belligerent behavior,” Shaheen said. “This isn’t about politics, this is about the security of the United States and the safety of our men and women in uniform. We cannot allow that to be compromised by the president’s thin skin. Enough is enough.”
Stimulus in question
The president’s suggestion that he might veto the bipartisan COVID-19 aid package has further ruffled congressional feathers.
On Sunday, Hassan and Shaheen were among the senators celebrating, after an aid bill was passed, based on the framework they established with a small bipartisan group of senators. But the celebration was cut short Tuesday, when Trump voiced support for $2,000 payments to individuals — payments that far exceed the $600 payments in the compromise bill.
Shaheen’s statement on Trump’s threats to veto the aid bill echo President-elect Joe Biden, who terms the current aid package a “down payment,” with another bill possible early next year.
“This is a critical first step, but more will be needed,” Shaheen tweeted Wednesday, saying she did support higher individual payments.
“The $600 payments in the bill we just passed were a compromise — not nearly enough, but Republicans in Congress blocked our efforts for robust #COVID relief,” she said in a tweet.
Hassan was succinct. “@senatemajldr, I’m ready to come back to vote for larger stimulus checks,” she said in a tweet to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
President Trump isn’t alone in criticizing the bill.
Brendan Williams, head of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, a trade group for nursing homes, said he didn’t think it made sense for theaters and live arts venues to get more funding than long-term care facilities, which are still contending with outbreaks, deaths and a dearth of staff. He criticized a tax break aimed to bolster restaurants by allowing a tax write-off for business meals.
“Though this legislation will provide much-needed relief to many New Hampshire families, the sector most beset by COVID-19 is again short-changed,” Williams said in a statement earlier this week. “We have licensed nursing assistants who struggle on Medicaid wages to put food on the table, and yet fat cats get a meals tax break? And however much the cast of ‘Hamilton’ is suffering, the toll is greater in nursing homes.”