EVEN THOUGH Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended their campaigns this week, their New Hampshire delegates will still go to the Democratic National Convention this summer.
Both Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed former vice president Joe Biden, but their delegates are not obliged to follow their candidate’s endorsement.
Granite Status reached two of Buttigieg’s six New Hampshire delegates Wednesday.
Alec Momenee-Duprie said his mind was more or less made up.
“I’m most likely going to vote for Joe Biden,” he said. Momenee-Duprie said he feels like he aligns politically most with Biden of the candidates left in the race. And his candidate’s endorsement helped.
“It does make a difference to me that Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden,” Momenee-Duprie said.
Buttigieg’s decision to end his run was a disappointment, he said. “Anyone whose candidate has dropped out, my heart goes out to you,” Momenee-Duprie said. “But now is the time to look to the future.”
Alan Baker said he is still weighing his options, and may not make a decision until the convention in July.
“I haven’t decided on anything other than I will vote, as I’m required to do, but I also will be looking for the candidate that can beat Trump,” Baker said. “That’s something that will be best known at the time of the convention.”
Baker said he would classify himself as a moderate Democrat, but said a candidate’s ability to win the general election could — ahem — trump policy considerations.
“I think it’s a fascinating time,” Baker said. “It’s been a roller coaster, the last 48 hours.”
Efforts to reach Klobuchar’s four New Hampshire delegates were unsuccessful (but Granite Status would sure like to hear from them: email jgrove@unionleader.com).
The New Hampshire Democratic Party will elect another 16 delegates at its April 25 state meeting: six more for Sanders, another six for Buttigieg, and four for Klobuchar, even though Klobuchar and Buttigieg have already suspended their campaigns.
Committeewoman won’t seek reelection
In other business at that April 25 Democratic Party meeting, party members will elect a new Democratic National Committeewoman: three-term committeewoman Kathy Sullivan decided not to seek another term. After three terms as committeewoman, and a turn as state party chair, Sullivan has been a New Hampshire Democratic party leader for 20 years.
“I decided that’s probably enough for any one person,” Sullivan said. She feels confident leaving, Sullivan said, because the party is in good shape.
Manchester state Sen. Donna Soucy is running to take over Sullivan’s committeewoman seat.
“If she’s elected, I think she’d do a fantastic job,” Sullivan said.
The all-important rules committee — the DNC sub-group that will make decisions about the 2024 primary contests — will be appointed in January 2021. As a member of that committee, Sullivan has been a strong advocate for preserving the New Hampshire primary’s primacy, even against the ever-more-pressing questions about why New Hampshire should go first.
Before the new rules committee is appointed, Sullivan said, the new committeewoman will work with the DNC at the July convention and through the general election.
“Whoever replaces me will certainly have the opportunity to learn the process, and get up to speed on what needs to be done,” Sullivan said, before the appointment of the rules committee.
Sullivan said her departure will not leave New Hampshire without first-in-the-nation guardians in the DNC — committeeman Bill Shaheen is running for another term, and party vice chair and state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark and chair Raymond Buckley will still represent New Hampshire at the DNC. And Sullivan is confident they can be good advocates for the New Hampshire primary.
Buckley praised Sullivan for making the state party a professional operation during her tenure as party chair, and for fiercely guarding the New Hampshire primary.
“The victories Democrats have celebrated over the past 22 years have been nothing less than astounding due in large part to Kathy Sullivan’s skill and determination,” Buckley said in a statement. “Every progressive in New Hampshire owes a debt of gratitude to Kathy Sullivan.”
Incumbent advantages
November is a whole eight months a way, but very early University of New Hampshire polls show Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Gov. Chris Sununu remain favorites to win.
Of course, that’s largely because few people have heard of their opponents.
Sununu has strong approval, 57 percent, driven by high marks from Republicans. Approval ratings haven’t attained former Gov. John Lynch-ian heights, but are above what then-Gov. Maggie Hassan’s approval rating was when she won reelection.
Almost three-quarters of voters don’t know Sununu’s challengers, state Sen. Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky. Voters asked about theoretical match-ups between Sununu and Feltes, and Sununu and Volinsky both picked Sununu by double-digit margins.
On the Senate side, almost three-quarters of New Hampshire voters don’t know who retired Brig. Gen Don Bolduc is, and more than 80 percent have never heard of Bryant “Corky” Messner. Name recognition is less of a problem for Bill O’Brien, the former Speaker of the New Hampshire House — almost half of New Hampshire voters know who he is. While he’s had some high unfavorable in the past, the number of people saying they don’t know what they think of O’Brien is rising as his contentious tenure at the State House recedes into memory.
In match-ups, just over half of voters polled said they’d vote for Shaheen over each of the Republican candidates, who each have the support of 30 percent or less. In each of those match-ups, between 14 percent and 17 percent say they’re undecided — Republican campaigns would have to convince almost all those voters to support their guy against Shaheen in November.
Sununu voices support for ACA — sort of
After the U.S. Supreme Court agreed earlier this week to hear a case that could undo the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, Feltes pushed Sununu to say where he stands on the case. New Hampshire is one of just eight states that has never been involved in the case.
“We have the highest health care costs in the nation, right here in New Hampshire, that will continue to skyrocket if the ACA is repealed,” Feltes said in a statement. “Among other significant consequences, this puts New Hampshire’s Medicaid expansion at risk.”
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 51,277 Granite Staters have Medicaid expansion health insurance, and 44,496 people have insurance they bought on the “exchange,” created as part of the Affordable Care Act.
The governor’s office offered grudging support for protecting Obamacare in a Wednesday statement.
“As unsuccessful as the Affordable Care Act has been in bringing down costs, repealing the program without an adequate replacement would be harmful to the citizens of New Hampshire. The state has no choice but to join the bipartisan effort to defend the program,” Sununu said in a statement.
Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt said the state may write an amicus brief, or sign onto another state’s.