While the first COVID relief bill, the CARES Act, was passed after a few tense days in March, a second round of stimulus legislation has been sputtering along for months. Two bills passed in the Democratically-controlled House have been ignored by Republican Senate leaders, and a Republican-led bill in the Senate failed to win any Democratic support.
A presidential tweet Tuesday seemed to close the door to any more negotiations before the election. New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation, all Democrats, criticized the president’s decision in harsh statements.
“Today, the President made it clear that he only cares about one patient: himself,” Rep. Annie Kuster said in a statement Tuesday. “He doesn’t care about the economic fallout from this crisis or the pain it has caused countless families, small businesses, and workers.”
Steve Negron, the Republican challenging Kuster, said he understood where the president was coming from.
“I wish they could have come to an agreement,” Negron said, but he said he thought the difference between the Republicans’ and Democrats’ proposals was too large to negotiate.
Rep. Chris Pappas called it “the height of irresponsibility” for the president to end talks, and last month called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to introduce a “clean relief package that has direct assistance for those in need.”
Pappas’ challenger, Matt Mowers, criticized the House’s stab at a compromise bill earlier this month as mere “grandstanding,” and said he thought Pappas should have done more to push a compromise. Mowers’ campaign manager, John Corbett, said Mowers would have opposed the House compromise bill and worked with Republicans and moderate Democrats to write new legislation.
In her statement on the negotiation-ending tweet, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen focused on the consequences of inaction, like potential layoffs of police, firefighters and teachers as cities and states struggle to balance their budgets.
“Small businesses are closing, families are being evicted and hospitals have laid off staff during a pandemic,” Shaheen said. “New Hampshire needs a bipartisan deal now.”
Shaheen voted against a stimulus bill brought forward by Senate Republicans in September. The bill would have needed support from Democrats to advance, but every Democrat and one Republican voted against it.
Shaheen’s opponent, Corky Messner, has said he thought Shaheen should have voted for the Senate relief bill last month.
The lone Republican who joined Democrats in opposing the Senate relief bill was Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), whose endorsement Messner has touted.
AFP praises bill to lift tariffs on PPE
With her move to co-sponsor a bill that would remove tariffs, or taxes, on supplies that could be used to fight COVID-19, Sen. Maggie Hassan won praise from Americans for Prosperity, a libertarian-leaning advocacy group.
The bill Hassan co-sponsored is the “Stop PPE Taxes Act” sponsored by Sen Pat. Toomey (R-Pa.). Hassan has worked with Toomey on PPE bills before.
“The administration, in its enthusiasm to put tariffs in place, they cast a very broad net and they covered a whole lot of products that are important to Americans,” said Daniel Pearson, a trade policy fellow with Americans for Prosperity, a Virginia-based libertarian advocacy group. “We’re paying the tariffs, the higher taxes, on them.”
The bill Hassan has cosponsored would remove the tariffs on a specific list of medical supplies and cleaning supplies. Pearson said the bill probably won’t pass before the election, but he’s hopeful it could pass no matter who wins the presidential election.
“After the election, you’ll have a different political dynamic,” Pearson said.
But there’s one way the political dynamic has already changed: This week, Toomey announced his intention to retire in 2022.
Nashua NAACP calls Sununu snub a ‘slap in the face’The Greater Nashua Area branch of the NAACP and the Nashua chapter of Black Lives Matter hosted a debate for gubernatorial candidates last week. But the debate was missing a candidate: Gov. Chris Sununu.
“We have received such a number of invitations to debates and forums that with just weeks to the general election we unfortunately cannot accept them all,” Sununu campaign manager Paul Collins wrote in an email to Gloria Timmons, president of the Nashua NAACP. Collins said Sununu would only participate in debates sponsored by “respected media outlets with fair and impartial moderators,” Collins said, apologizing to Timmons.
The NAACP is not a media outlet, but Timmons said she took the email to mean that the NAACP could not be impartial. “I didn’t see any biases at all,” she Timmons said of the debate. But she wished Sununu had participated.
“It was a slap in our branch’s face, and it didn’t give other candidates a chance to debate him,” Timmons said.
Warren back in New Hampshire
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will make a trip to the Granite State on Saturday, to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden’s campaign announced the visit Wednesday evening, but has not released details of Warren’s swing through New Hampshire and Maine this weekend. Warren had a dedicated following and sizable field operation before the New Hampshire primary back in February, but she came in fourth.
Warren also announced her endorsement of state Sen. Dan Feltes on Wednesday, in his campaign for governor against Sununu.