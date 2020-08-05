NEW HAMPSHIRE’S congressional delegation is pushing for the next COVID-19 relief package to include some money to help state and local governments. The House passed a bill in May but the Senate has yet to vote on it or any other new relief bill.
Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a Tuesday speech on the Senate floor that state and local governments have been crucial in responding to COVID-19, from tracking down masks and gowns to providing financial relief to businesses.
“They also employ millions of essential public employees who are on the front lines of this crisis – including first responders, teachers and many, many others,” Hassan said.
Rep. Chris Pappas pushed for aid to local government to be included in the package passed in the House in May, which included $3.5 billion for New Hampshire’s state government and $1.5 billion to be distributed to cities and towns.
Pappas had a news conference with Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on the issue Monday. Craig said the city has taken on more costs — including a drive-thru testing site — and has seen its revenues drop by about $3.5 million already this year.
“Prior to this pandemic, Manchester was thriving. Now, because of the unknowns as a result of COVID-19, I’m concerned about what lies ahead in the city of Manchester,” Craig said Monday.
Pappas is holding a virtual roundtable Thursday with Derry town administrator David Caron and town councilor Josh Bourdon to hear how the pandemic has affected suburban towns’ finances.
Republicans in Congress have opposed funding for state and local governments, as do two Republicans competing for the chance to run against Pappas.
Matt Mayberry and Matt Mowers both repeated their opposition to aid for the state and its cities and towns when asked Wednesday.
Mayberry said local governments needed to make cuts and said he wanted businesses to stay open. “The only real path to economic recovery must be focused on how we open back up and stay opened,” Mayberry said in a statement. “No amount of federal dollars will save us if there is another round of shutdowns.”
“Federal funds should be targeted at expenses accrued specific to COVID, similar to previous emergency declarations, but Granite State taxpayers should not foot the bill for previous irresponsible spending by states like California and Illinois,” Mowers said in a statement.
Massive Biden ad buy
Joe Biden‘s campaign announced $280 million in ad spending this week on television and digital ads. In a memo to supporters, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the campaign has reserved TV ads in 15 states, including New Hampshire.
Digital ads won’t just be on Facebook, but in podcasts and online games, O’Malley Dillon’s memo stated.
New Hampshire State Director Laura O’Neill said in a statement that ads targeting New Hampshire voters would supplement efforts by the campaign to contact individual voters.
Police reform bill criticized
In a new ad — the first of the First District congressional race — Mowers accuses Pappas of siding “with the liberal mob against our law enforcement” because of Pappas’ vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in June.
Part of the bill seeks to limit the use of qualified immunity as a defense against lawsuits brought by people who allege they have been victims of police misconduct.
Mayberry’s campaign attacked as phony Mowers’ embrace of the policing issue.
“Matt (Mayberry) didn’t need a DC consultant to tell him he should be talking about his support for the police,” Mayberry senior adviser Periklis Karoutas said in an email Wednesday. Karoutas said Mayberry’s friends in law enforcement inspired him to help distribute hand sanitizer and hold signs in front of police stations.
Parking potential
Parking is already tight in Portsmouth, but we never got to see how tight it would have been if the July 11 rally for President Donald Trump’s campaign went ahead.
Stephanie Seacord, Portsmouth’s public information officer, said the campaign had not communicated any information with the city about where supporters — who could have numbered in the thousands — would park, before the rally was cancelled July 10.