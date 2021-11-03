By Josie Albertson-Grove
A YEAR AGO, criticism was piling onto the New Hampshire Democratic Party. While Democrats won their races for House and Senate, and President Joe Biden won New Hampshire, the party fumbled State House races, losing majorities in the House, Senate and Executive Council — with at least some Democrats voting for Gov. Chris Sununu over the party’s nominee.
The party assembled a task force to assess its shortfalls, and some questioned its leadership.
The state Democratic party is celebrating Tuesday’s results as evidence that it can still win local races. While the city elections were nonpartisan, the Republican and Democratic parties endorsed slates of candidates.
“Our local committees in the cities are strong. They all stepped up to the plate, and did a phenomenal job,” said state party chair Ray Buckley.
The biggest change from 2020 was the return to door-knocking, which the Democratic party shied away from at the height of the pandemic.
“It made a difference,” Buckley said.
Buckley said the state party helped city committees with mail, voter data and training for the candidates who wanted it.
“From soup to nuts, as they say,” he said. Buckley said he thinks the state party’s program is effective.
While Republican-backed candidates won only two mayoral races this week — in Keene and Rochester — the Republican National Committee said it sees signs of success too.
The national party claimed credit for Paul Callaghan’s victory in Rochester, calling the party’s involvement “hand-in-glove” with Callaghan’s campaign.
And the Republicans are more optimistic still about next year.
Though drafts of redistricted congressional maps have only just been released, the National Republican Campaign Committee this week designated New Hampshire’s Second District as competitive, adding it to the historically-swingy First District.
Rep. Annie Kuster, largely ignored by the national Republican Party in 2020, was promptly added to the list of baddies named in every Republican news release, alongside Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas.
Making the leap
A Nashua mother and activist who won an at-large seat on the Nashua Board of Education Tuesday said the pandemic — the issues it brought to light, and the expanded child tax credit — made it possible for her to make her first run for elected office.
The newly elected Christina Darling said growing up in New Hampshire means being steeped in politics. But politics and activism weren’t top-of-mind until she got involved with the Black Lives Matter movement in Nashua last year, and started researching and thinking about the ways laws uphold values and affect people’s lives.
She took a few webinars about community advocacy during the pandemic, and testified in the State House for the child care scholarship she depends on to work, and against the state budget. After one of those sessions, Darling was approached by someone from an advocacy group who told her she had the right stuff to win an election.
Darling said she would have loved to run for state representative, but the $100 stipend wouldn’t even cover gas, much less time away from work. For a single mom clawing her way into the middle class, there was no way to serve in Concord. But she was interested in education — so Darling decided to run for school board.
Receiving the expanded child tax credit this year gave Darling a little financial breathing room, and really cleared her path to run.
“Things worked out in a way that allowed me to go for it,” Darling said.
She’s excited to work on issues such as a teachers’ contract and curriculum. If things go well, Darling said she isn’t opposed to going further in politics.
Negotiating drug prices
Though the contents and passage of the Build Back Better Act are far from assured, Pappas and Hassan celebrated the inclusion of a prescription drug measure.
Congressional Democratic leaders agreed this week to include a provision in the bill to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, in the same way the VA does.
Pappas was among the 15 representatives who pushed for the addition in a letter Sunday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Hassan helped introduce a bill earlier this year that would have allowed Medicare to negotiate on drug prices.
Both legislators celebrated the inclusion of the measure.
“The priorities in today’s agreement will make a big difference for Granite State families, and especially our seniors — it will lower everyday costs and ensure that people can get the medicine that they need to stay healthy and thrive,” Hassan said in a statement Tuesday.
“Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pass these reforms and Granite Staters need us to act,” Pappas said in a statement.