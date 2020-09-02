Results in the contentious U.S. Senate primary in Massachusetts were announced Tuesday night, despite hundreds of thousands of voters using absentee ballots in the Bay State.
New Hampshire election officials expect town and city election officials will be able to process absentee ballots for our primary election next week just as fast.
Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said more than 96,000 New Hampshire voters have requested absentee ballots for the primary election next week. More than 58,300 ballots have already been returned.
Scanlan expects more ballots to come back in the next week, though he said ballot requests for the primary have leveled off.
For perspective, around 13,000 voters requested absentee ballots for the primary elections in 2016 and 2018, Scanlan said, and just about 9,000 voters returned absentee ballots in each of those years.
Already, that’s more than six times as many absentee ballots as town and city election officials had to process two years ago. But Scanlan was optimistic.
“Our expectation is results will be announced at the end of the night,” Scanlan said.
Local election officials will be able to “pre-process” absentee ballots starting today, which will speed the process, he said.
Election officials can open the outer envelopes, and highlight the names of absentee voters on each city or town’s voter checklist. Then on Election Day, election workers will open the envelopes containing the actual ballots, mark the voters’ names off the checklist and count their ballots.
UNH poll: Messner leads Bolduc
By this time next week we should know which Republican will challenge U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center shows Corky Messner ahead of Don Bolduc.
But in a theoretical matchup with Shaheen, both Republicans are still well behind Shaheen. Pollsters noted Shaheen’s leads are larger over both Bolduc and Messner than they were over former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown in 2014.
Kuster endorses Feltes
Rep. Annie Kuster was the only member of the New Hampshire congressional delegation to wade into the presidential primary, when she endorsed former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg. Now, she’s the only one to make an endorsement in the Democratic primary for governor, endorsing state Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes over Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky.
But in a video explaining why she backed Feltes, Kuster made no effort to distinguish him from Volinsky. Instead, she spoke about the importance of abortion rights, though Gov. Chris Sununu, Volinsky and Feltes are all pro-choice, and the need to defend against “far-right extremists” on the issue. Kuster also spoke about Feltes’ work to try to raise the minimum wage and require employers to offer paid family and medical leave — both measures vetoed by Sununu.
Anti-mask group backs Wheeler
Reopen NH, the group that has held protests against Sununu’s stay-at-home orders earlier in the pandemic, has endorsed Sununu’s long-shot challenger in the Republican primary, and this week announced their support for other candidates, including former executive councilor Dave Wheeler.
The group said in a news release it supported Wheeler in the Republican primary for the Executive Council’s District 5 over former state Sen. Bob Clegg, because back in 2002, Clegg was the prime sponsor of the state law that lets the governor declare a state of emergency.
Democrats launch Facebook ads
Seizing on a moment in this week’s televised U.S. Senate debate, the state Democratic party is launching Facebook ads to attack Bolduc.
“The federal government doesn’t need to do anything to slow the spread,” Bolduc said during the debate. “It must be locally controlled and locally handled.”
The ads will note only the first half of Bolduc’s statement, and the 183,000 people who have died from COVID-19.