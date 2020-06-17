THE FORMER MAYORS of Manchester may not be as well known as the president, who endorsed two candidates for Congress last week, or have massive organizations at their disposal to lift up a candidate, but Ted Gatsas and Ray Wieczorek wanted to make their choices known.
After President Donald Trump endorsed Corky Messner for Senate last week, Gatsas announced his support for Don Bolduc.
Republicans Bolduc and Messner are running in a primary to take on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
In a statement, Gatsas said he thought Bolduc would “defend Granite State values and protect taxpayers” if elected to the Senate. Gatsas, now the executive councilor from District 4, said he also appreciated Bolduc’s advocacy around veterans’ issues.
Wieczorek announced this week he supported Republican Dave Wheeler‘s campaign for Executive Council in District 5, a rematch against Democratic Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli.
Feltes out-raises Volinsky
As Democratic candidates for governor Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes furiously try to differentiate themselves, the Republican Governors Association came out with a new website this week attacking the two as “tax twins,” a line cribbed from an April editorial in the Union Leader.
The two candidates do have starkly different cash positions headed into the summer, as revealed in Wednesday’s state campaign finance filings.
Feltes has raised some $916,000, and has more than $480,000 on hand.
That’s almost double the nearly $468,000 Volinsky has raised, and more than four times Volinsky’s $110,000 cash on hand.
But Volinsky’s campaign got contributions from about twice as many people.
“I’m proud that we’re the only campaign to refuse all corporate PAC money, LLC money, and fossil fuel money since day one,” Volinsky said in a statement.
Feltes’ campaign has returned the contributions it received from limited liability companies last year, and Feltes has sponsored legislation that would close the so-called “LLC loophole.”
Both Democrats are still running behind incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu‘s fundraising. The governor’s campaign has raised over $1 million toward his reelection, and has over $728,000 in the bank.
Mayberry adviser slams RNC
Trump endorsed Matt Mowers in the Republican primary for the First Congressional District, but the other candidate in the race, Matt Mayberry, isn’t going down quietly. Especially not after WMUR reported unnamed people in the president’s orbit saying the Republican National Committee might actively support Mowers and Messner in their primaries.
“What the RNC is proposing — to directly spend resources in support of primary candidates in contested primary races — would be absolutely devastating to Republican efforts to pick up two Congressional seats, a U.S. Senate seat and to carry the state for President Trump in November,” said Periklis Karoutas, senior adviser to Mayberry’s campaign. “This action would set a dangerous precedent and needlessly divide Republicans at a time we need to be unified, and would disenfranchise the Republican voters of the Granite State.”
Karoutas said the state Republican Party bylaws require neutrality in the primary. Mayberry is a former vice chairman of the state party.
Ayotte chairing campaign
Elections for county sheriff don’t often draw national figures, but Chris Connelly‘s race for Hillsborough County Sheriff has. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte is chairing the steering committee on Connelly’s campaign against Bill Barry.
Ayotte, a former state attorney general, joins former U.S. Attorney Thomas Colantuono on the steering committee, along with current sheriff James Hardy, former sheriff Walter Morse and two former Goffstown police chiefs.
Ayotte has not taken an active role in political campaigns since her 2016 loss to now-Sen. Maggie Hassan by just over 1,000 votes.
Connelly, now the chief deputy in Hillsborough County, is running to replace nine-term sheriff Hardy, who is not seeking reelection. Connelly is the chief deputy in Hillsborough County.
He served as chief of police in Dunbarton, and was a police officer in Goffstown.