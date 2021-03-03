THE TWO PREVIOUS COVID-19 relief bills passed in 2020 with the votes of all four members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation voting to send stimulus checks to every American making less than $100,000, with checks tapering off for people who made more than $75,000 in 2019.
On Saturday, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas both voted for the House version of the latest COVID-19 relief bill, with $1,400 stimulus checks distributed again to people making less than $75,000, with less money for people making up to $100,000, and no stimulus checks for those making over $100,000.
But this week, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is part of a group of senators pushing to send checks only to people making $80,000 or less.
She has suggested the money saved by not sending stimulus checks to people who made between $80,000 and $100,000 could be sent instead to health care providers or used to support child care providers.
The final text of the bill had not been released as of Wednesday evening, but the rest of the state’s delegation said they wanted to get money to people who needed it most, as quickly as possible.
Hassan’s office said she supports the idea of getting stimulus checks to people who most need the money.
Kuster’s office said she will “consider” any changes made to the Senate bill when it comes back to the House, and Pappas’ office said he wanted to see “targeted” aid get to people who need it, and soon.
Jan. 6 riot questions
In a second hearing about the U.S. Capitol riot in January, Hassan on Wednesday questioned FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials on the same line she pressed law enforcement officials and former sergeants-at-arms during a Feb. 23 hearing.
Once we knew there was a threat, Hassan asked, why didn’t someone make sure other law enforcement agencies knew about it? Last week, the D.C. police chief told Hassan that alerts about threats sometimes went to infrequently-checked emails.
On Wednesday, Jill Sanborn, the assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, told Hassan that information about the threat posed by protesters was shared in writing, verbally, and uploaded into an online portal used by law enforcement. Hassan suggested twice-weekly calls leading up to big events.
“It is very hard for me to understand why somebody didn’t pick up the phone,” Hassan said.
Someone must be sharing information now: the House decided not to meet Thursday, citing threats that another right-wing militia group might try to overrun the Capitol building.
Generic drug delays
Shaheen introduced a bill this week that aims to make it harder for drug makers to delay generic drugs’ approval, joined by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).
In statements, Shaheen and the other sponsoring senators say they thought the bill would get cheaper generic drugs to market faster. The way the bill does that is not by making the trademark period shorter, but by trying to stop name-brand drug companies petitioning the Food and Drug Administration to delay the approval of generic drugs — and extending their patent-protected monopolies.
The bill, first introduced in 2019 by former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) never came to a vote.
Another bill aimed at bringing down drug prices through competition, a bill on “bio-similar” drugs sponsored by Hassan and Cassidy, passed the Senate Wednesday evening. That bill would start up a government website to provide information for health care providers so they could make a cost-saving substitute of one drug for another.
This column has been updated to clarify that Sen. Shaheen is the lead sponsor of the Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act of 2021.