NEW HAMPSHIRE’S DELEGATION is pushing for the next federal stimulus package to include money to help people living in poverty pay utility bills.
Last week, Rep. Annie Kuster and Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) introduced a bill that would inject $10 billion into the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, often called LIHEAP.
Last winter, almost 29,000 New Hampshire families used the Fuel Assistance Program, the state’s name for LIHEAP, according to the state.
In a statement from her office, Kuster said she hoped the program would help struggling households keep the heat and lights on this winter, and help utility companies avoid raising rates to cover the cost of unpaid bills.
Liberty Utilities and the Northeast Public Power Association, a trade group for nonprofit electric utilities, have come out in support of the bill, along with the local Community Action agencies who administer LIHEAP and the Fuel Assistance Program.
“Granite Staters that have been impacted by COVID-19 are struggling to pay bills, and many of them have not been in the position of having to ask for help before,” Jeanne Agri, executive director of the Community Action Program, Belknap-Merrimack Inc., said in a statement. “Paying utility arrears would provide a huge benefit to those people who are struggling and need the support right now.”
In the Senate, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen joined other Democrats in a parallel push for the funding.
The $900 million for LIHEAP included in last spring’s CARES Act is now depleted. The letter asks for $10 billion more, to help serve 11 million families, some who have become eligible in the last year.
“Across the nation, utilities are reporting significant increases in the number of families falling behind on their utility bills,” the letter reads, citing an industry estimate that between 15% and 20% of households are two months or more behind on their electric and natural gas bills.
Solid start on veterans issues
Hassan was appointed to the Senate’s Committee on Veterans Affairs this week, which will give her a chance to work more on veterans bills and oversight of the VA.
Hassan has worked on bills around veterans issues before, and is part of a group introducing a bill to build on the VA’s civilian-life re-entry program, Solid Start.
This week, she asked the Government Accountability Office to gather more information on the program.
The VA started Solid Start in 2019 with the aim of calling every veteran on the phone at least three times in the first year after service, to make sure they linked up with VA resources and were making the transition to civilian life.
Hassan, with frequent Republican collaborator Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), introduced a bill to codify the program in the last session.
In a letter with Cramer and Reps. Jack Bergman (R-Mich.) Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and David Joyce (R-Ohio), Hassan is asking the Government Accountability office to make sure the program is working as intended, and figure out how much it costs.
Pappas working to bridge the gap
Rep. Chris Pappas‘ office announced Wednesday that he would co-chair the House Small Business Caucus with Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), one of the 147 Republican representatives who objected to certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral college win, even after the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol.
Statements from both representatives’ offices expressed eagerness to cooperate in the interest of small business owners, despite political differences.
Pappas said his experience running a family business helped him understand the pressures small-business owners face.
“I know that by working together and advancing common-sense, bipartisan solutions, we will be able to help many businesses keep their lights on, retain their employees, and rebound from this period of economic uncertainty,” Pappas said in a statement.
“After a year of adversity and uncertainty for American small businesses, bipartisan cooperation and entrepreneurial legislating is essential to secure the future of our businesses and workers,” read a statement from Hern’s office.