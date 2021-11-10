GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU HAS ROBBED political junkies of one of the better parlor games in recent memory: speculating which way the dominoes would have fallen, had he opted for a Senate run.
But a new game presents itself: who else would want to run? On one hand, there’s Sen. Maggie Hassan‘s hair’s-breadth, 1,017-vote margin of victory in 2016. On the other hand, she has almost $6.5 million in the main campaign committee account alone.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the 2020 Republican Senate primary candidate who declared his candidacy for 2022 shortly after the 2020 election, hopes his moment has arrived.
“It’s time for everybody to get on board,” Bolduc said in an interview Wednesday. “I am the candidate that the party needs to get behind.”
But in the first day after Sununu’s announcement, political observers seemed to be asking after everyone but Bolduc. Former Rep. Frank Guinta? 2020 House candidate Matt Mowers? 2020 Senate candidate Corky Messner? Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte and former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown both ruled themselves out Tuesday.
Bolduc said he saw certain parallels between Sununu’s drawn-out decision process and the 2019 speculation about a Senate run from Corey Lewandow-ski, an adviser to former President Donald Trump.
That speculation in 2019 was seen as keeping some activists and donors in wait-and-see mode, which Bolduc thought weakened Republicans’ chances against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in 2020.
“Now that that decision’s made, the slowdown and the freeze where people were waiting to see what the governor does is no longer an obstacle for me,” Bolduc said.
“I am calling for the party to unite. This isn’t about friendships and personal relationships,” he continued. “I am the candidate.”
Fundraising has been a challenge, even more so than Bolduc’s last run. According to the Federal Election Commission, Bolduc’s 2022 campaign has raised about $130,000, and has just shy of $60,000 cash on hand, as of Sept. 30. At the same point in 2019, Bolduc had raised almost $240,000 and had $144,000 cash on hand.
“What I tell people is, ‘Listen let me worry about the money,’” Bolduc said, though he guessed it would take him $1.5 million to get through the primary.
He pointed to a University of New Hampshire poll that had him running not too far behind Hassan — 42% to Hassan’s 47% in a theoretical matchup, though the same poll found about 40% of New Hampshire voters didn’t really know who he was.
And of course, winning favor from Trump wouldn’t hurt. Bolduc has been a loud backer of Trump, despite the president’s endorsement of Messner in 2020. Bolduc noted a September statement from Trump praising him, and said the former president has called him.
Look over here
The state’s congressional delegation is practically skipping around New Hampshire this week, giddy with news about the wonders of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the House late Friday.
At events Tuesday in New Hampshire, Shaheen and Hassan, with Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, were in full celebration mode.
“Chris (Pappas) and I are very excited about getting literally back on track,” Kuster said during a videoconference meeting with the New Hampshire Regional Planning Commission, referring to the decades-long trundle toward a train route from Concord and Manchester into Boston.
Pappas said there have been so many years of aspirational talk about trains, rail trails and bike lanes — and he was looking forward to seeing some of those aspirational projects get built.
Commuter rail to Boston! High speed internet for Sullivan County! Electric car chargers in downtown areas to lure Tesla-driving tourists from Quebec! Did they mention the bipartisanship of it all?
Pay no attention to the bill behind the curtain.
The other big bill Democrats hope to pass, the “Build Back Better” Act, with provisions to help cover the cost of child care, provide pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds, and a multitude of other social programs, is still the subject of scrapping within the Democratic party.
In New Hampshire this week, the delegation has directed its attention elsewhere. Shaheen’s office scuttled a Build Back Better-focused event at a Manchester child care provider on Tuesday in favor of infrastructure events.
In-hospital opioids
Opioid deaths in New Hampshire communities remain all too common, but with a bill introduced Tuesday, Kuster is trying to reduce opioid deaths in hospitals.
With Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Kuster introduced the Inpatient Opioid Safety Act of 2021, which her office said is meant to reduce opioid-induced injury and deaths in hospitals, by requiring certain hospitals to use certain kinds of monitoring on patients who receive opioid painkillers.
Errors in administering medication are the biggest problem with opioids in hospitals, but breathing problems caused by opioids are not uncommon, Kuster’s office said. She and Emmer hoped that requiring a certain kind of monitoring will help cut down on those problems.