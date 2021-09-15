IN THE WORLD OF elections, the latest sign of changing seasons isn’t the start of fall foliage, but the Republican National Committee‘s resumption of training for its local staff and party leaders.
The training expands on the work the committee did last year to teach activists and volunteers digital outreach. In sessions scheduled for Manchester this week, the topic is how to use the committee’s vaunted store of voter data to greatest effect.
“These trainings highlight that we are engaged in the field early and are delivering on our promise to train operatives in data-driven campaigning,” RNC spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said in an email.
Mahaleris said Republican campaigners from Maine and Massachusetts will be at the training this week in Manchester, alongside staff working in New Hampshire.
Characteristically, the state Democratic Party chair scoffed at the effort.
“While I’m sure the NH GOP needs all the help they can get from the RNC, the grassroots program we’ve been building on the ground is going to be the strongest in the country,” New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley said. “We’re back to in-person canvassing, we’re dominating the special elections on the NH GOP’s own turf, and expect to have three seats go to Democrats by the end of October.”
Waste not
Finding an extra $1.5 billion sounds significant, but in terms of the federal budget, it would be like spotting a few pennies on the ground. Still, money is money, and Sens. Maggie Hassan and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) have introduced a bill to transfer an unused $1.5 billion back to the treasury.
The money was reserved for the U.S. Enrichment Corporation. The corporation was privatized in 1998, and the federal funds reserved for its operation have been gathering dust since.
The Government Accountability Office clocked the unused money in the federal couch cushions in a 2015 report. Hassan’s office said a staffer noticed the funds in a report, and brought the money to the senators’ attention.
Hassan called the problem “absurd,” while Ernst said the idle funds were an example of “Washington at its worst.”
But the funds haven’t gone totally unnoticed, according to the Government Accountability Office. The Biden administration has designs on a portion of the money, proposing to transfer $416 million to a fund that deals with decommissioning nuclear power plants, and another $116 million to clean up certain contaminated research sites.
The problem of unused funds gathering dust is rare, according to Hassan’s office — for example, any funds unused from the big COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus bills will revert to the Treasury.
Shipyard impact
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who joined Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro last week at the groundbreaking for a dry dock project that will expand the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, cheered the findings of the annual economic impact report from the Seacoast Shipyard Association.
The report notes almost $1.16 billion in economic impact from the shipyard in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including over $213 million paid to New Hampshire workers, mostly in Rochester, Dover, Portsmouth, Somersworth and other nearby towns.
“This report reaffirms what we already know in New Hampshire: the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard plays a vital role in our state, not only to bolster our nation’s military readiness, but in robust support of our regional and state economies,” Shaheen said in a statement Wednesday. “As a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’ll continue to fight for measures in the Senate that invest in our shipyard and its workforce.”
Child tax credits
With the third monthly payment from the expanded child tax credits hitting many parents’ bank accounts this week, support for the program is growing — as is pressure on Democratic senators to make it permanent, as part of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill under construction in Congress.
On Tuesday afternoon, a rally convened by ParentsTogether Action — the political arm of policy research group ParentsTogether — outside Hassan’s Manchester office wrote notes to the senator to thank her for her vote for the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, which temporarily expanded the child tax credits, and set up the monthly payments.
Humanity Forward, the advocacy organization formed from the ashes of Andrew Yang‘s presidential campaign, has also been pushing to make the tax credits permanent.
“As Congress considers extending the credit, Humanity Forward urges members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to support a common-sense extension so that American families can continue to receive the modest, direct cash relief needed to empower families and rebuild our economy,” read a statement from the group’s director, Liam deClive-Lowe.