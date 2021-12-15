The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill that would make more National Guardsmen and reserve members eligible for burial in state veterans cemeteries, including the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) introduced the bill in the Senate with Sens. Maggie Hassan and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) — all Senate Veterans Affairs Committee members.
Rep. Chris Pappas is leading the House bill, which Rep. Annie Kuster is cosponsoring.
Right now, members of the National Guard and reservists are eligible only if they were receiving retirement pay — or would have been eligible for retirement pay if they reached age 60 — or were placed on Federal Active Duty. These rules exist because of federal requirements placed on state veterans cemeteries that receive federal funding.
The bill, the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act, would in effect leave the decision on eligibility to state veterans cemeteries. As long as they were not dishonorably discharged, members of the Guard and Reserves who served for any length of time could become eligible for burial in state veterans cemeteries.
The bill would also allow for the children of eligible veterans as well as spouses to be buried in state veterans cemeteries.
In statements, Hassan and Shaheen cheered the step after the bill passed out of committee Wednesday.
“Every American who honorably served our country in the military should be eligible for burial in state veterans’ cemeteries beside their brothers and sisters in arms – this shouldn’t even be up for debate,” said Shaheen in a statement.
“New Hampshire National Guard Members and Reservists swear to defend the Constitution and this country just like their Active Duty counterparts,” Hassan said in a statement.
Bill funds PFAS work
The bulk of the $768 billion passed in the Senate Wednesday, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, will go toward the military and defense abroad. The bill has already passed the house and is now awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.
New Hampshire’s delegation was eager to highlight local benefits — particularly money to study and clean up PFAS, the per- and polyfluorinated substances or “forever chemicals” such as those found around the former Pease Air Force Base.
The bill will include $15 million to continue a PFAS study first authorized in 2018, and extra money for PFAS cleanup — $517 million more than President Joe Biden‘s budget request, according to Shaheen’s office.
“Our families deserve answers about how their health may be impacted from exposure to PFAS, and above all, they deserve peace of mind that when they turn on their faucet, their drinking water is clean and safe,” Shaheen said in a statement on the PFAS funding in the defense bill. “We’ve been able to make real headway in Congress to address PFAS contamination and I’ll keep up those efforts to see that our government’s response matches the full scope of this problem in our communities.”
Call her judge
The Senate voted to confirm Concord attorney Samantha Elliott as a judge to the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire. Elliot replaces George H.W. Bush appointee Paul Barbadoro, who retired in March, and will serve with Judges Joseph Laplante and Landya McCafferty.
Shaheen and Hassan both supported Elliot’s nomination by President Joe Biden.
“Samantha has consistently demonstrated her commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to justice no matter their socio-economic status,” Shaheen said during a speech Wednesday. “As a result of her commitment, tenacity and respect for the law, Samantha’s nomination has garnered widespread support throughout the New Hampshire legal community.”
“Ms. Elliott has earned the respect and admiration of those within the legal community,” Hassan said. “What drives her colleagues’ respect and admiration is her clear-eyed and passionate commitment to ensuring that everyone in our democracy has access to justice.”