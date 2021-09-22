AS HER 2022 REELECTION fight inches ever closer, Sen. Maggie Hassan has had a chance this week to highlight her cooperation with two of the most conservative Republicans in the Senate: Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.)
Hassan had been working with Ernst on a bill that would reopen the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to new monuments, for the purpose of building a monument to the American service members who have died in the Global War on Terror.
Hassan and Ernst held a news conference together to bring attention to the monument effort, after their memorial bill was blocked in the Senate.
“This memorial will give generations of Americans a sacred place to reflect, gather, and honor those who gave so much to keep Americans safe, secure, and free, while also helping our country heal and move forward,” Hassan said during the news conference, noting that honoring service members is not a partisan issue.
Another issue with few enemies on either side of the aisle is spending money needlessly.
Ernst and Hassan highlighted a $1.5 billion fund sitting idle in federal coffers last week, and Hassan has been working with Paul on several measures to implement proposals from the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan agency that evaluates policy and audits government departments.
Paul and Hassan included accountability-office recommendations for the U.S. Navy in a defense spending bill last year. This week, the pair introduced a bill directing federal agencies to study cost-saving recommendations.
Most of the recommendations are minor tweaks. The bill Paul and Hassan introduced this week would for example require colleges to count students whose loans are in forbearance toward the rate of default on student loans, which the senators hope will result in more colleges with high rates of default paying back federal student loans.
The bill would also empower the Director of the Mint to change the metal composition of new coins to save the public money, as long as the coins are the same size and weight as current currency.
Minor tweaks could add up: Hassan’s office said the changes could save $3.1 billion over the next decade.
Immigration reform
Much like the first reconciliation bill in March 2021 — the spending package passed with only Democratic votes now known as the American Rescue Plan — progressive advocates are finding their goals at odds with the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling on what can be included in the $3.5 trillion package under consideration in the Senate.
Earlier this year, the issue was a $15 minimum wage. Now, reforms to the immigration system may have to be cut from the bill, over progressives’ protests.
The Granite State Organizing Project is pushing Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen to vote against the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling and keep the immigration proposals in the bill.
Shaheen and Hassan declined to go against the parliamentarian earlier this year, but activists are still calling for them to act.
“Congress must listen to their constituents and acknowledge the millions of people who have contributed to the fabric of our society for decades,” said Eva Castillo, vice president of the Granite State Organizing Project and a well-known Manchester community leader. “Our elected officials have every reason to pass this legislation, and we will not stop pushing until Congress no longer ignores the millions of undocumented immigrants who call America home.”
Canada conundrum
After the Biden administration moved Tuesday to keep land border crossings from Canada closed until at least Oct. 21, the New Hampshire delegation -– along with representatives and senators from other northern-border states -– is pushing back.
Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas have been pushing for months to open the border crossing and let Canadians into New Hampshire. They sent a letter last week urging the border crossing to open for the benefit of binational families – and for the fall tourist season.
“Reopening the land border to vaccinated Canadians will help ensure the success of our fall tourism season,” the letter read, noting that Canadians make up a sizable proportion of fall tourists. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the land border closure, New Hampshire’s tourism industry experienced a $200 million drop in fall seasonal revenue from 2019 to 2020.”
During a hearing Tuesday, Hassan asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas why the Canadian border crossing was not open, when vaccinated Canadians are free to fly into the United States.
“I was very disappointed with the administration’s decision yesterday about the Canadian border,” Hassan said on Wednesday. “I do not understand the public health rationale here at all for closing the northern border to vehicular traffic, when it is essentially open to air traffic.”