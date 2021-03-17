ALTHOUGH THE pandemic can feel like it is winding down as vaccination rates tick ever-higher, Sen. Maggie Hassan asked a nursing home industry leader to look back to the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic and imagine how nursing homes would make themselves stronger in the future.
In New Hampshire, about 70% of those who died of COVID-19 lived in long-term care facilities like nursing homes, Hassan said. That number was closer to 80% until residents and staff began to get vaccines.
Although nursing homes have been vocal about the challenges they face, particularly staffing shortages linked to difficult hours and the low pay they are able to offer, Hassan said she wants nursing homes take some responsibility for the COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities.
In a Senate Finance Committee hearing Wednesday, Hassan urged David Gifford, chief medical officer for the American Health Care Association — the national parent group of the New Hampshire Health Care Association — to articulate what changes nursing homes should make post-pandemic.
“What have you learned that you can change?” Hassan asked.
Gifford said he wanted to see nursing homes with registered nurses on-site around the clock, more attention to infection control and 30-day stockpiles of protective gear, which was in short supply a year ago as COVID-19 was spreading rapidly in nursing homes.
During the hearing, Hassan also asked a nursing home worker from Rhode Island, Adelina Ramos, why she thought not every nursing home worker has taken the vaccine.
Ramos said she guessed the lower rates of vaccine acceptance among nursing home workers might have to do with less-than-generous sick and vacation time they often receive.
Many people have reported flu-like symptoms the day after they receive the second dose of the two-shot regimen, and Ramos said workers might hesitate to “waste” precious time off dealing with that side effect.
“If they take a vaccine and they get sick, they’re afraid that there will be consequences to pay, like they will use their sick time to pay them when they’re going to need sick time when their families are sick,” Ramos said.
She said nursing home workers were probably not the only workers trying to figure out this balance.
Opioid group merges
The pandemic has put the opioid crisis on the political back burner, but House members are addressing the crisis anew.
The opioid working group Rep. Annie Kuster started in 2015 is merging with a mental health-focused group that Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) founded in 2019. The reconstituted working group will be called the “Mental Health and Addiction Task Force,” to be led by Kuster, Trone and Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wa.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)
With growing evidence that mental health issues often underlie or coexist with substance use disorders, the representatives said addressing the two issues in concert makes sense.
“The health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has created new barriers for Americans seeking treatment for mental health disorders and addiction,” Kuster said in a statement, adding that the stress of unemployment and worrying about illness is creating more mental health challenges.
Weatherization programs
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen this week asked President Joe Biden‘s Department of Energy to make energy efficiency a top priority.
Shaheen’s letter, which was signed by Hassan and 11 other Democratic senators and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), asked Biden to recommend “robust” funding for the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
The funding, the letter argues, can make homes and businesses more energy-efficient and create jobs for people weatherizing buildings. According to an industry report cited by the senators, the energy-efficiency sector has shed more than 302,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. But pre-pandemic, the letter reads, jobs were available around the country, not just in big cities.
The senators’ letter also stresses that weatherization and energy-efficiency measures would curb pollution and help slow climate change.