SHOULD WORKERS who lost hours because of the pandemic, but are still employed, be eligible for unemployment payments? Sen. Maggie Hassan said yes in a letter asking acting Labor Secretary Al Stewart to change a Labor Department rule and make those workers eligible for some benefits.
Four other Senate Democrats, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, signed Hassan’s letter.
The pandemic unemployment assistance program began as part of the CARES Act relief bill last spring, offering unemployment to workers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic and who weren’t eligible for regular unemployment.
Hassan said she believes the program was meant to cover workers who had lost hours. The letter asked the Department of Labor to change or clarify guidance issued on Jan. 8 that bars people who are still working part time, or whose employer is still open, from getting payments.
Hassan wrote that rule may have made sense in the early spring of 2020, when more businesses were completely closed.
But now limited capacity is the norm, so Hassan wrote that workers who aren’t getting full-time hours, or aren’t working as many hours as they did before the pandemic, need help to get through the next few months.
“These partial closures have kept many Americans out of work and in need of income support,” Hassan’s letter reads.
Child-care workforce bill
Shaheen has introduced a bill aimed at alleviating the shortage of child-care workers and child-care centers.
The bill would provide grants to states looking to create programs to help with the cost of training child-care workers — many of whom are required to have bachelor’s degrees — and to help pay to build or renovate child-care facilities. The funding would be targeted to child-care “deserts,” defined as areas with three times as many children as child-care seats.
The cost of child care and the industry’s workforce were already in trouble before the pandemic, and in 2019, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) introduced a version of the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act. Shaheen cosponsored that incarnation of the bill, which asked for $100 million in grants to states over five years and never came up for a vote.
Sullivan and Klobuchar are introducing the current bill, and Shaheen is adding her name. Reps. Josh Harder (D-Calif) and Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) introduced the House version of the bill this week.
“For many working parents in New Hampshire, access to affordable child care is the difference between being able to return to work and provide for their families and forgoing employment because child care providers aren’t available or are financially out of reach,” Shaheen said in a statement. “In order to get our economy back up and running, Congress needs to address the child care crisis families are facing.”
Healthcare.gov enrollment
This week marks the opening of a three-month special open enrollment period to buy health insurance through the Healthcare.gov insurance exchange.
The state’s congressional delegation has been pressing since last spring for the extra open enrollment period in response to the pandemic, on top of the usual fall open enrollment.
Though people are allowed to buy insurance on Healthcare.gov any time of year after they lose their jobs, Shaheen, Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas argued last year that an open enrollment period would draw more attention to the insurance marketplace, and allow people who had been foregoing coverage to buy plans.
Last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that created a special open enrollment period between Feb. 15 and May 15, and New Hampshire’s delegation is pushing for people to sign up.
Pappas held a virtual roundtable Tuesday with community health care providers, health advocates and a representative from the state insurance department to highlight the new open enrollment period.
“I regret that it’s taken this long,” Pappas saidTuesday.
In a statement, Hassan said she hoped everyone who needs health insurance would find a plan during the special open enrollment period, saying COVID-19 has made health insurance even more needed. “Many Granite Staters have faced new physical and mental health challenges amid the pandemic,” her statement read.