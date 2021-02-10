SENS. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen are getting behind a bill that aims to strengthen unions and includes a provision that could provide a back door for unions to work with employers to charge fees to workers who are not union members.
This comes just weeks after New Hampshire’s legislature held a hearing on a bill that would outlaw private-sector collective bargaining agreements that require workers who are not union members to pay dues or cover a union’s negotiating costs.
The “Protecting the Right to Organize Act” was reintroduced this week in the Senate’s Education and Labor Committee this week, with Shaheen and Hassan’s support. Most of its provisions have to do with preventing the misclassification of employers as independent contractors, and regulating the interaction between employers and unions or workers attempting to organize through the National Labor Relations Board.
One section of the act would let unions and employers voluntarily agree to charge “fair share” fees to workers who are not members of the union, but who have benefitted from the union’s organization around things like hours and working conditions — regardless of what state laws may be in place.
Planes, trains and rail trails
After “infrastructure week” spent four years as an anti-Trump punchline, Rep. Chris Pappas seems to be trying to salvage the phrase with his own week-long focus on transportation, broadband and water quality.
Around his district this week, Pappas is meeting (virtually and outdoors) with local lawmakers and infrastructure experts to talk about their needs.
The events come after Pappas was appointed to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure for a second term, and subsequently released a list of infrastructure priorities, which he hopes will be part of legislation over the next two years.
Some of the initiatives Pappas is endorsing are federal grants for bike and pedestrian trails like the Rail Trails in New Hampshire, more highway funding and money for trains — namely, investment in Amtrak and commuter rail. Pappas will appear Thursday with Rep. Annie Kuster at a roundtable about the Capitol Corridor proposals for mass transit, including commuter rail from southern New Hampshire to Boston.
Pappas’ stated infrastructure priorities also include water quality, including PFAS pollution, and bringing high-speed internet to more Granite Staters.
Shaheen wants to see more tax credits
In New Hampshire, almost 46,000 people get their health insurance through the Healthcare.gov exchange created as part of the Affordable Care Act, according to the state insurance department. Shaheen is hoping to use the next COVID-19 relief bill, now being assembled in Congress, to give those people tax credits to offset the cost of buying health insurance.
People who buy health insurance through the individual exchanges — rather than getting insurance through their employers or government programs — are eligible for tax credits to offset the cost of their monthly premiums, if their income is under 400% of the poverty line. For a family of four, that would mean an income at or below $106,000.
In a letter Tuesday to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), Shaheen asked for “robust enhancements” to the tax credits — making the credits bigger, and letting higher-income families qualify.
Money to combat child sexual abuse images
As President Joe Biden‘s administration crafts its first budget proposal, Kuster wants to make sure it includes funding for law enforcement fighting the spread of child sexual abuse images. Kuster and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who joined her in writing to Biden, said they wanted to see more money to match the growing number of reports of child sexual abuse material in 2020.
“In recent years, we have seen a significant increase in reports of CSAM (child sexual abuse material) online and bipartisan support for addressing the issue in Congress,” the letter states. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has only further exacerbated the spread of CSAM as individuals began spending more time online.”
Kuster also called on Biden to support a bill Gonzalez and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sponsored in the last Congress. It would double the length of time social media companies are required to hold onto child sex abuse images for police investigations.