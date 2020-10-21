The Biden campaign has rolled out a list of 300 New Hampshire health care workers who backed the former vice president. One of them is Peggy Gilmour of Hollis, a former state senator who has worked in end-of-life care in southern New Hampshire as a visiting nurse, and as president and CEO of Home Health and Hospice Care in Merrimack.
She said she often thinks of the thousands who died alone in hospitals and nursing homes during the pandemic.
Gilmour said she is campaigning because she hopes a new president could manage COVID-19 better. She remembers the chaotic distribution of protective gear for health care workers this spring. She said she wished there had been federal coordination, but instead states bid against each other for scarce supplies. And at Home Health and Hospice Care, Gilmour said, volunteers fashioned protective gowns from trash bags.
“This is in the United States of America,” Gilmour said.
“As our country gets back on its feet, it’s clear that we are in a better position because of President Trump‘s efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” Republican National Committee spokesperson Nina McLaughlin said in a statement. She pointed to the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by Trump, and Trump’s decision to ban some travel from China in January.
On Saturday, Gilmour will join a demonstration in Concord with other health care workers — outdoors, masked and distanced — in hopes that people will think about the alternative to reelecting Trump, Gilmour said.
“We’re reasonably normal people who have taken health care as our life’s work,” Gilmour said. “So come on, join us, let’s make a change.”
Med-free addiction treatments
At a campaign stop in Manchester on Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu said he supported the idea of providing state funding to substance-use disorder treatment providers who do not let participants use medications like naltrexone, methadone and buprenorphine.
Jason Syverson, the Dunbarton tech investor running for state Senate against incumbent Kevin Cavanaugh of Manchester, brought up the idea at the event, which was focused on addiction and homelessness.
Syverson said he wanted to see the state funding rehab programs that ban medications people use to stop using opioids and other substances.
“Learning to cope with life without drugs, whether they’re legally prescribed or not, I think that’s something we would want to support,” Syverson said.
Sununu said he supported the idea of using state funds to pay for other kinds of therapy. “They’re getting results,” Sununu said of programs that do not include medication as part of the therapy for substance-use disorder.Polling unknowns
Several weeks of polls show Trump trailing Biden. The president’s most vocal supporters have been saying that’s because they’re fake polls being reported by fake news, but the University of New Hampshire Survey Center has an alternate explanation: people who support Trump talk about their politics less than people who support Biden.
Pollsters asked several questions about how out and proud Trump supporters and Biden supporters are, and asked about who they thought their friends were supporting. Respondents guessed their friends were evenly split.
“This question indicates the race in New Hampshire may be closer than this poll’s presidential race question, which showed Biden with a 12 percentage point lead over Trump,” said Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center, in a statement.
Taking a victory lap
After the Attorney General’s Office rejected a request from the New Hampshire State Republican Committee that would have kept college students registered in New Hampshire from voting absentee if they are attending class remotely this semester, youth voter advocates said it was full steam ahead for turning out college votes.
Josie Pinto of the New Hampshire Youth Movement said a normal get-out-the-vote program involves hours on campuses, collecting “pledges” from students to vote. That’s how the Youth Movement and fellow progressive youth voting group NextGen got voters to the polls for the February primary.
Both said the pledge-to-vote cards they collected helped them build strong lists of supporters, with whom they stayed in touch via email, text message and social media. Pinto said the Youth Movement collected 12,000 pledge cards in February from students.
The Republican State Committee’s letter asking to block absentee voting in New Hampshire for college students who are not on campus this semester argued in part that college students did not have the same commitment to local politics as other citizens.
But Pinto and Emma Tyler, state director of NextGen, both pointed to New Hampshire students’ nation-leading public university tuition and student debt burden as reasons young folks have a stake in the state’s politics.