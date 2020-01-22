In Tuesday’s Republican primary for Hooksett state representative, to replace the late Rep. Dick Marple, gun rights seemed to be the focus.
“Everybody was trying to out-pro-gun the other candidates,” said state Rep. J.R. Hoell, who also leads the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition. The coalition sent surveys to candidates David Ross and primary winner Elliot Axelman to discern their positions on gun control — both came back with perfect scores, Hoell said. The third contender, former state Rep. John Leavitt, voted for a couple of gun control bills and missed the vote on another, so he did not earn the coalition’s support.
Hoell said he thought proposed gun control measures in the New Hampshire state legislature, and Monday’s pro-gun rally in Richmond, Va. motivated the firearms community to turn out to the polls. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam temporarily banned guns around the state capitol, which drew the tweeted ire of President Donald Trump — and fired up gun-rights activists.
Skip Murphy, co-founder and author on conservative blog GraniteGrok, also mentioned the Virginia rally as one of the reasons for the gun focus. He was happy with Axelman’s win, and took it as a good sign for New Hampshire libertarians.
“It does seem to be that perhaps the pendulum is starting to swing the other way, as it always does in New Hampshire,” Murphy said. But, he said, one local primary election is not necessarily a predictor of elections to come.
Hooksett’s special election will be March 10. Axelman will face Democrat Kathleen Martins.
Countdown to committeeman election
New Hampshire’s Republican State Committee meets in Meredith on Saturday. The marquee agenda item is the election of a Republican National Committeeman, who will be one of New Hampshire’s three representatives at the RNC.
Longtime committeeman Steve Duprey faces a challenge from Hillsborough County Republican Committee chair Chris Ager.
Duprey spoke to the Union Leader Wednesday from the Trump Doral resort, amid RNC meetings—which, he said, were keeping him from campaigning as hard as he wanted to.
Duprey said the committeeman’s role is to protect the primary, secure campaign funds for New Hampshire, and support Republican candidates all the way down the ballot.
“Without breaking my arm patting my back, I’ve done a really good job on all three,” Duprey said.
For committee members interested in protecting the New Hampshire primary, getting one of nine seats on a task force that will hash out presidential nominating contests for the 2024 election will be key.
“Not every early primary state gets someone on that committee,” Duprey said. But he thinks he, with years of dues-paying on subcommittees, stands a better chance than a new committeeman would.
Ager’s supporters say they feel he better represents New Hampshire Republican activists.
“I am part of the quote ‘establishment,’” but I’m more feeling that I’m resonating with the grassroots,” Ager said. “I transition between the establishment and grassroots. That makes me feel pretty good that I can represent the entire New Hampshire GOP should I win.”
Ager’s bid has been endorsed by Rep. Fred Doucette because he thinks Ager aligns more with the party base.
He appreciates Duprey’s work for the New Hampshire primary, Doucette said, but said he does not believe maintaining the first-in-the-nation primary hinges on Duprey.{
“I don’t think Ager being the national committeeman translates to losing the first-in-the-nation primary,” Doucette said.
Mayberry endorsements stack up
Matt Mayberry, former vice chair of the state party, filed his candidacy papers last week and unveiled a list of 27 endorsers. This week, he rolled out a list of 26 more elected officials and party activists throwing their support behind him.
“No one has worked harder to help Republicans get elected in this state than Matt Mayberry,” state Senator Kevin Avard of Nashua said in a statement.
The other candidate in the Republican primary, former state party executive director Matt Mowers, touts endorsements from his onetime boss, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and a handful of former Trump administration figures like Sean Spicer.
Campaign pause? Senators hope not
Sen. Michael Bennet is nipping up to New Hampshire for four town halls on Sunday, the lone day off for the impeachment trial, but the other three senators seeking the Democratic presidential nomination hope events with surrogates will satisfy voters.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is sending perhaps the two most beloved Vermonters — Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream fame — across the Connecticut River for a series of midwinter ice cream socials. Actress Ashley Judd will campaign for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as will Warren’s husband and (more importantly?) her golden retriever Bailey. Amy Siskind, writer and #resistance favorite is stumping for Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
FITN flair
Outside New Hampshire, there are growing questions about why, exactly, we deserve the first-in-the-nation primary. But within the state Democratic party, primary pride abounds.
This week, the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s online store started selling T-shirts, mugs and buttons emblazoned with primary-boosting slogans and the ubiquitous Twitter tag #FITN. So you can see it offline too.