AS SEASONAL BUSINESSES gear up for the summer tourist season, the shortage of workers looms.
Rep. Chris Pappas is calling on the Biden administration to make it easier for seasonal businesses to hire immigrant workers on temporary visas.
In a statement this week, Pappas praised the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services rule raising the annual cap on seasonal worker visas, but said seasonal businesses need it to be easier to bring in temporary help this year.
“I am calling on the Biden administration to streamline and simplify the application process to reduce further delays in hiring, to examine the lottery system used to allocate the visas, and to reinstate the returning worker exemption,” Pappas said.
‘It’s a pay shortage’
The service industry may be hurting for workers, but a group of activists demonstrating in Nashua Wednesday afternoon is arguing the problem is tougher-than-ever conditions, and wages that don’t match.
State Rep. Maria Perez (D-Milford) is an organizer in New Hampshire with One Fair Wage, a group advocating against the separate lower minimum wage for workers who make tips.
Perez said restaurant workers are leaving the industry because the pay is too low to pay rent, buy food and afford child care. She said she knows of people who have left the industry because they see no future in hospitality.
“It’s not a worker shortage, it’s a pay shortage,” she said.
Easing costs to counties
Rep. Annie Kuster is sponsoring a bill that could help ease the burden on counties when they will be required to provide substance-abuse treatment for inmates starting this summer.
A state law requiring county jails to offer medication-assisted treatment for people with substance-use disorders is set to take effect in July, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed it into law last year. Advocates say getting treatment in jail will help people break out of the cycle of addiction and crime. Kuster’s office estimates that 60% of people in prisons and jails struggle with substance abuse, and 40% have a mental health condition.
But the treatment requirement is going to cost counties. The New Hampshire Association of Counties estimated last year that substance-abuse treatment would cost county jails $500 per inmate, per month.
Kuster’s bill would take the burden off the counties by paying for treatment through Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor run by the states and the federal government.
The bill accomplishes this by repealing a law that prohibits jails from billing Medicaid when they treat people who have Medicaid insurance.
“States should not be on the hook for billions in health care spending on incarcerated Americans who should have Medicaid coverage,” Kuster said in a statement.
Blocking PFAS purchases
PFAS chemical exposure at military bases has long been associated with a firefighting foam, but Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wants the Department of Defense to think about smaller doses of PFAS exposure.
Shaheen is sponsoring a bill with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) that aims to stop the Department of Defense buying goods that contain PFAS chemicals, including non-stick pans treated with PFAS.
The bill would also block purchases of PFAS-containing sunscreen, dental floss, car upholstery, carpet and rugs — anything that does not strictly need to contain a PFAS chemical to function.
“We know these harmful chemicals are not only in our water supplies, but also everyday items,” Shaheen said in a statement this week. “It’s unacceptable that taxpayer dollars are being spent on household products that expose our military members and their families to these toxic chemicals.”