By Josie Albertson-Grove
SENATE DEMOCRATS’ multi-trillion-dollar budget package is unlikely to get any Republican votes, but look closely (and maybe squint a little) — there is inter-party cooperation.
During the Tuesday hail of amendments offered on the package — which proposes spending $3.5 trillion over 10 years on a host of Democratic priorities such as dental coverage with Medicare, free pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds and helping communities cope with extreme weather — a few bipartisan amendments sneaked through.
For example, Sens. Maggie Hassan and Todd Young (R-Ind.) were able to add their proposed research-and-development tax credit to the package.
Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday, Young said, “Now, more than ever, we must find bipartisan solutions to stimulate our economy, get Americans back to work, and ensure we maintain our position on the world stage as the leader in scientific and technological innovation.
“Both sides of the aisle agree that doubling the R&D tax credit is a commonsense step that will help strengthen our economy and support small businesses,” Hassan said in a statement Wednesday. “I have been working with my Republican colleagues for years to get this done, and I was glad that Republicans and Democrats alike joined me and Senator Young in supporting this bipartisan amendment so that we could get it into the budget resolution.”
Of course, odds are not good that Young — or any other Republican senators — will vote on the final package.
Hassan’s office also noted that the American Rescue Plan, passed with votes from only Democratic senators, also included bipartisan resolutions — including one from Hassan and Indiana’s other Republican senator, Sen. Mike Braun.
Health insurance bill
Earlier this year, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen backed a bill that would let people buy a Medicare plan — making the federal health insurance program for retired people available to anyone who wants to buy a public plan, instead of a health insurance plan from a private insurance company.
This week, Shaheen got behind another bill that offers another route to a “public option” for health insurance.
The State Public Option Act, which Shaheen introduced this week with Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), would give states the ability to provide a public option using Medicaid.
Medicaid is the health insurance program for poor and disabled people, run jointly by the states and the federal government. Each state’s Medicaid program is a little different, but Shaheen’s bill would let states make even more changes to the program. Even if people did not have low-enough incomes to qualify for Medicaid, any state could offer people shopping for health insurance the option to buy a Medicaid plan.
According to Shaheen’s office, several state legislatures are already tinkering with the idea.
In 2017 Shaheen was a cosponsor of Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ Medicare for All bill, but has since shifted focus to pushing for the more moderate “public option” plans.
Education policy event
Two members of former president Donald Trump’s cabinet will visit New Hampshire on Aug. 31 to talk about school reopenings and New Hampshire’s new education freedom accounts. The state legislature set up the accounts to let families use state tax dollars to pay for private school.
The Club for Growth, a national group that supports free-market policies and opposes regulation, is bringing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to Concord. DeVos is hitting the road with the Club for Growth, speaking at the group’s forums on school issues.
Pompeo is considered to harbor presidential ambitions and the forum will be his first chance to dip a non-virtual toe into the presidential primary waters.
Pompeo video-conferenced in to a fundraiser in March, but this is his first in-person trip to the Granite State since Trump left office.
Delegation presses VA
The VA is working on a study of toxic chemicals to which veterans have been exposed, and New Hampshire’s delegation wants to make sure New Hampshire’s Air National Guardsmen are included.
In a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Shaheen, Hassan, and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster pushed the VA to look at New Hampshire’s 157th Air Refueling Wing — and what might be behind the higher rates of some cancers among veterans in the unit.
The unit worked with Air Force researchers on a cancer study after veterans raised concerns. The study, released earlier this year, showed there could be higher rates of lung and throat cancer, prostate cancer and breast cancer among veterans of the 157th, though overall cancer deaths are in line with the rate of cancer deaths in the population as a whole.
The delegation told McDonough that this study could be seen as a foundation for further research.
“Given the work that has already been started at Pease and the dedication of the 157th and community stakeholders to this cause,” the delegation wrote, “we believe Pease is an ideal site for the MERP (Military Exposure Research Program) to work with as it launches.”