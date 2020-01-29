By Josie Albertson-Grove
After an interminable campaign season, the Iowa caucuses are on Monday. What are caucus-watchers seeing in the Hawkeye State?
Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University in Des Moines, said he would be watching how many people come out.
“In real estate, the three most important factors are location, location, location. In elections, the most important factors are turnout, turnout, turnout.”
Historically, he said, about a fifth of registered party members turn out to caucuses. Unlike New Hampshire’s open primaries, one has to be a registered member of a party to participate in the Iowa caucuses.
In 2008, two-fifths of eligible Democrats turned out to caucus for then-Sens. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Just under 240,000 people caucused that year, Goldford said. On Monday, he said Democratic activists are hoping 250,000 people will caucus.
Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register, said some precincts are renting out larger spaces, anticipating they will overflow the libraries and church basements where caucuses usually happen.
Goldford said he will also watch the way candidates respond to two new ways of tallying caucusers.
The winner will be decided by something called “state delegate equivalents.” But for the first time, the Democratic party will report two new numbers: how many people are in each candidate’s “preference group” on the first round, and how many people caucus for each candidate once there are no groups that account for less than 15 percent of state delegate equivalents — the minimum threshold to collect delegates.
People who, in the first round, choose candidates with less than 15 percent in the first round will move to their second choice in the second round, and so on until all the preference groups are at least 15 percent.
“The question will be, will all of those numbers point the same direction?” Goldford asked.
If the first-round count is different from the winner, he said candidates could use that to tell voters they did well in Iowa — even if they do not win or pick up any delegates.
Ager jumps into impeachment fray
Newly minted Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager is working to make good on his promise to stay close to the grassroots. On Tuesday, he was one of about 30 people rallying outside Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s Manchester office, calling for her to vote against removing President Donald Trump from office.
The rally was organized by Trump’s New Hampshire campaign, but Ager said he did not think of his participation as showing favor toward one candidate over another in the Republican primary election. He said he did not think of the small rally as a campaign event at all, but as a show of solidarity with the Republican president.
Ager’s predecessor, Concord businessman Steve Duprey, did not weigh in this week. He had been outspoken in his belief that party officials should not put their thumbs on the scales of primary elections.
“Having the party leadership intervene in the primary on behalf of incumbent Republicans would represent a huge step back to the bad old days,” Duprey wrote in an April 2019 editorial in the Union Leader.
Duprey did not attend previous anti-impeachment rallies organized by the Trump campaign.
Ager said he thought supporting the incumbent president was part of his job.
“I think it’s important to demonstrate as the leader of the party that we support the president,” he said.
Messner once gave to Democratic bogeyman
Asked about the time he gave money to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), a favorite rhetorical punching bag for Republicans, U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner invoked President Donald Trump.
“Like President Trump, I was a businessman,” Messner said when asked about a pair of 2013 contributions to Schumer — the only instance of Messner giving to a Democratic candidate for federal office.
“I was a businessman. I give to everybody,” Trump said during a 2015 debate. “When they call, I give.”
While Messner was still in Colorado in 2013, he said a client, who he declined to name, asked Messner to give to Schumer’s campaign. The client was trying to establish a relationship with Schumer.
“Sometimes you’re asked, for business reasons, to make political donations,” Messner said.
Messner made two $2,600 contributions, the maximum allowed that year for the primary and general elections.
He did not elaborate, saying only, “It’s business reasons.”
All aboard
Candidate bus tours have crisscrossed Iowa since October, but former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the only 2020 candidates to take a tour bus around the winding roads of New Hampshire. Until this week, that is.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts will launch the second New Hampshire bus tour of the primary on Thursday.
Of course, correlation does not imply causation, but Buttigieg vaulted into the top tier of candidates in New Hampshire soon after the tour ended. At the very least, the opportunity to talk with reporters while traveling between campaign stops will make good use of Patrick’s time in the days before the primary.
The six-day bus tour begins Thursday morning, taking Patrick from Nashua to North Conway with stops at small forums and round tables around the state.
Bus-less, Sen. Michael Bennet is also holding town halls next week — including three New Hampshire events on the day of the Iowa caucus.
Counterprogramming
While Trump rallies his supporters in Manchester on Feb. 10, Sen. Bernie Sanders will have a rally of his own in Durham. The Strokes, a New York rock band best known for their 2001 hit “Last Nite,” will perform with Sanders.
Stroke frontman Julian Casablancas said in a statement that he supported Sanders as “a dedicated, diligent, and trustworthy patriot — and fellow native New Yorker!”