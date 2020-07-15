Fundraising for the campaigns of New Hampshire’s current all-Democratic congressional delegation is running well ahead of their Republican challengers — all of whom also have competitive primary races.
Corky Messner, one of the Republicans running to take on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, raised just over $103,000 in the second quarter of the year. This is about half what his primary opponent, Don Bolduc raised, despite Messner winning President Donald Trump’s endorsement last month.
But Messner kicked in another $600,000 to his own campaign, bringing the total he is spending on the race to almost $3.9 million. He has almost $3.2 million cash on hand, which senior adviser Mike Biundo said puts him in a better position to compete with Shaheen — who has more than $8.6 million on hand.
“Corky through his hard work and personal investment has put New Hampshire on the map as one of the real true Senate pick-up opportunities,” Biundo said.
Messner’s campaign will also get a boost from a Super PAC, which raised $125,000 from three donors. Brian Concannon of Massachusetts, John S. Charlesworth of North Carolina (who according to his LinkedIn profile, sits on the board of directors at Chipotle — a client of the law firm Messner founded in Colorado). The largest contribution, $100,000, came from William J. Sandbrook of Dallas, the recently retired CEO of a concrete company.
Bolduc’s campaign raised just over $220,000 this quarter, and has just under $179,000 cash on hand. While this is far less than what Messner’s campaign has in the bank, Bolduc senior adviser Josh McElveen said he was pleased.
“We’ve outpaced our primary opponent in terms of individual donors and individual support, which is what this is all about,” McElveen said.
“Bolduc has enough money to run a semi-competitive state senate race,” Biundo scoffed in a tweet. “@CorkyForSenate has $3.2 million COH (cash on hand) and is running a complete campaign. The goal is to win the U.S. Senate seat, is it not?”
Spending records show Grant Bosse, spokesman for the New Hampshire Department of Education, consulted on communications with the Bolduc campaign for $2,500.
Shaheen’s campaign announced Tuesday it had raised just shy of $2.5 million in the past three months, and had more than $8.65 million in the bank.
Just shy of $23,000 was “bundled” by the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental group that announced its endorsement of Shaheen last week.
Rep. Annie Kuster‘s campaign for re-election in the Second Congressional District has over $2.4 million cash on hand after raising $332,926.82 last quarter. Her potential opponents, Republicans Steve Negron and Lynne Blankenbeker, raised almost $88,000 and just over $21,000 respectively.
In the First District, Rep. Chris Pappas‘ campaign reported raising more than $401,000, with $1.5 million cash on hand.
Republican Matt Mowers reported raising almost $219,000 in the quarter, with just under $445,000 cash on hand, while primary opponent Matt Mayberry raised about $46,000, and has about $74,000 cash on hand, his campaign reported.
In the face of Mowers’ sizable cash advantage, Mayberry’s senior adviser Periklis Karoutas noted Mayberry had more New Hampshire donors: 533 to Mowers’ 350.
And Sen. Maggie Hassan, still more than four years away from a re-election, raked in more than a half-million dollars between April 1 and June 30.
Zoom for absentee voting
New Hampshire’s state Democratic Party has been pushing to make sure COVID-wary voters have information about absentee voting this fall. The party has rolled out a website and a hotline to get information to voters, and this week is holding Zoom-based “house parties” to talk about voting absentee.
Party organizers are encouraging people to bring up voting absentee with their friends and neighbors, and will use virtual phone banks to reach beyond their networks. The party is soliciting ballot inspectors, and pushing people to get the word out about absentee ballot guidance.Shaheen on school reopening
Shaheen spent Wednesday morning at the Chamberlain Street School in Rochester, talking about reopening with Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley, Superintendent Kyle Repucci and the school’s principal, Jen Hersom.
“Parents want their kids to return to school in the fall, but only if they’re confident that they are going to be safe,” Shaheen said in a statement.” She said districts around the state and country are facing tremendous challenges as they get ready to go back to school, and re-upped her call for the next COVID-19 relief bill to include $175 billion for schools.
Virtual round table
Former Secretary of State John Kerry will be Zoom-stumping for former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday. Biden’s campaign is bringing Kerry virtually together with Manchester Democrats and labor leaders to talk about Biden’s jobs-and-infrastructure plan. Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh and the president of New Hampshire’s AFL-CIO, Glenn Brackett, are slated to talk about the plan, and state Rep. Manny Espitia will moderate the panel.
Sununu endorses in state Senate race
In his first endorsement of the season, Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Denise Ricciardi for state Senate this week, calling her a “tax fighter” in a statement. Ricciardi is a Republican running for the Ninth District seat now held by Jeanne Dietsch, a Democrat.
“I am very proud to receive the endorsement of Governor Chris Sununu, and I am especially proud to be the governor’s first endorsement of this campaign season,” Ricciardi said in a statement. “The governor understands how important it is for Republicans to win back the District 9 Senate seat if we want to restore a Republican majority and his faith that I am the right candidate for the job means a lot.”