AFTER A fall lull, presidential potentials are crawling around New Hampshire again, with two senators and a former vice president set to visit the state over the next 10 days.
First up is Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who accepted the Cheshire County Republicans’ invitation to speak at their Christmas party on Friday. The $75-per-ticket event has sold out.
The visit marks Cotton’s second visit to New Hampshire this year. Of course, his team swears up and down he’s just here to support the eventual Republican nominee for U.S. Senate – whoever that may be.
Sorry, Don Bolduc. Being a declared candidate apparently doesn’t offer any advantage here.
Caroline Tabler, Cotton’s communications director, said Cotton would not be making any endorsements on this jaunt, but said she thought there were several interesting potential candidates.
Taber said Cotton would be talking about criminal justice policy and the “tough on crime” approach he advocates, criticizing the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and talking about what Tabler termed “things we need to do to stand up to China.”
Next week, former Vice President Mike Pence makes his return to Manchester for a pair of events: an event next Wednesday afternoon for the Heritage Foundation‘s political action committee before heading to a $500-per-ticket fundraiser for the New Hampshire Senate Republicans.
Pence has not been in New Hampshire since a June dinner in Manchester where he disavowed the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and was met with silence.
On the Democratic side, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is headlining the New Hampshire Democratic Party‘s major annual fundraiser, the $100-per-plate McIntyre-Shaheen dinner in Manchester on Dec. 11. Booker dropped out of the 2020 presidential contest about a month before the New Hampshire primary.
Like Cotton, Booker is definitely just here to support the state’s congressional delegation as they gear up for 2022.
“The road to protecting and expanding Democrats’ Congressional majorities runs through New Hampshire,” Booker said in a statement earlier this month.
Uh-huh.
Hassan squeezes VA chief on expanding NH VA
During a hearing of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Sen. Maggie Hassan pushed VA Secretary Denis McDonough to commit to expand VA medical facilities in states without a full-service VA hospital — including New Hampshire.
“Will you commit to working with my office to finding a path forward for these kinds of critical projects at VA facilities?” Hassan asked.
“Our teams have been working together on this,” McDonough replied.
He said two projects to expand the Manchester VA Medical Center were in the early stages of planning: an ambulatory surgery center and a parking garage for the facility — where patients and staff sometimes are left to park on the lawn.
He added that funding will likely be awarded in the next two years to build a women’s health clinic at the Manchester VA.
McDonough said more could be possible if the “Build Back Better” social spending and climate change bill is passed. The bill contains $4.5 billion for VA infrastructure projects, McDonouigh said.
“In the context of that, the New Hampshire project will be considered,” he said.
New group recruits former Gov. Lynch
A new advocacy group, which aims to work at the intersection of health care and climate change, is drawing former Gov. John Lynch out this weekend for its launch.
The group “NH Healthcare Workers for Climate Action” will hold a news conference Saturday in Concord to announce itself. The group aims to educate and organize health care workers around the issue of climate change by talking about the health consequences of issues like hotter summers and rising sea levels.
Lynch and his wife, Susan Lynch, a pediatrician, will give the main speech of the event after an introduction from state Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye), also a physician.
The group has already presented webinars with groups including the New Hampshire chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the New Hampshire Public Health Association and the New Hampshire Psychiatric Association.