AFTER A MEETING with White House staff and a group of moderate House Democrats, Rep. Annie Kuster said she felt optimistic about the possibility of passing a big infrastructure bill on a bipartisan basis, though her Republican colleagues have been skeptical of the scope of President Joseph R. Biden‘s proposals.
“We know Republicans support infrastructure, that’s really not the debate,” Kuster said. No one is against repairing bridges or bringing high-speed internet to rural America, she said.
Kuster said she thinks once it’s clearer how investment in infrastructure would be paid for, Republicans will come around to supporting Biden’s proposal, and its broad definition of what constitutes “infrastructure.”
“Everything that it takes to grow our economy,” Kuster said, from roads and bridges to high-speed internet to child care.
Kuster is a vice-chair of the New Democrat Coalition, whose leaders met with White House staff including Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Rep. Chris Pappas is also a member of the 94-person caucus of centrist Democrats.
The meeting came two days after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen met with Biden about the infrastructure proposal, along with a bipartisan group of former governors and mayors now serving in Congress.
Kuster praised the “innovative solutions” businesses have found over the last year to keep operating in COVID-safe ways, and said she hoped Congress could harness some of that spirit.
“We just need to keep thinking of innovative solutions from the federal level,” she said.
Medicare at 50 and up
On Wednesday, Shaheen got behind an effort to let people 50 and over get Medicare health insurance, if they pay premiums on the program, helping introduce a bill, “Medicare at 50,” sponsored by Sen. Debbi Stabenow (D-Mich.).
The bill would let people pay for a Medicare health insurance plan at age 50, but would not make any changes to Medicare for people 65 and older. Shaheen also supported the bill when Stabenow introduced it in 2019.
“Giving people age 50 and older the option to buy into Medicare is a common-sense way to increase coverage to millions of families and lower costs for older Americans,” Shaheen said in a statement.
A 2019 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found the idea had broad bipartisan appeal — 77% of poll respondents liked the idea, including 69% of Republicans.
Shaheen has put her name behind other bills that would make more people eligible for Medicare.
In February, Shaheen got behind Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet‘s “Medicare X” bill, which would add a Medicare insurance plan to the menu of options for people who buy health insurance on the Healthcare.gov exchange. In 2017, Shaheen even co-sponsored Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ Medicare for All bill, though she has not co-sponsored subsequent re-introductions of the bill.
Opioid bills a reminder
The coronavirus crisis has dominated the last year, but a pair of bills led by members of New Hampshire’s delegation were a reminder that the country is also still in the midst of a substance-abuse crisis.
The House on Wednesday passed a bill sponsored by Pappas that would keep the kinds of fentanyl sold on the street as Schedule I drugs – substances that have no acceptable medical use, which are typically attached to harsher criminal penalties.
With Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Maggie Hassan introduced a bill this week that aims to support grandparents and other extended family members raising children whose parents are struggling with substance use, or whose parents have died or are incarcerated.
Three-quarters of the people enrolled in the state’s “kinship navigation” program for kinship caregivers are caring for children whose parents are dealing with substance abuse, said Joelyn Drennan, senior program director, New Hampshire Children’s Trust, said in a statement through Hassan’s office.
Advocates in New Hampshire praised Hassan’s bill, which would grant grandparents access to information, and financial support. Hassan’s office said the bill could help keep children with family, and out of foster care.
MaryLou Beaver, chair of the NH GrandFamilies Advisory Council, said in a statement that grandparents caring for children often needed help.