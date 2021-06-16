POINTING TO A disparity in coverage between private insurance for working adults and the Medicare insurance most retirees use, Rep. Annie Kuster told the House Energy and Commerce committee this week of the bill she and a small bipartisan group have introduced, reintroduced and reintroduced again without finding much traction in Congress.
Medicare covers regular flu, pneumonia and hepatitis B shots, and vaccines after a senior is exposed to an illness such as rabies or tetanus. And there is no co-pay for a COVID-19 vaccine for anyone.
But seniors do face copays for other vaccines, including for shingles.
The Protecting Seniors Through Immunization Act of 2021 aims to eliminate copays for older adults’ vaccines.
The bill was first introduced in 2016, and was reintroduced in 2017 and again in 2019.
Kuster introduced the bill again in March of this year, with Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.) as the lead cosponsor. Seven other Republican representatives have since signed on, as have 21 more Democrats.
The Senate version too has bipartisan support – but it’s a small group, with two Democrats and two Republicans as sponsors and cosponsors.
On Tuesday, Kuster pointed out during the hearing about vaccines and public health that people with private insurance typically do not have to pay anything out of pocket for vaccines recommended by their doctors – but people who use Medicare for health insurance have co-pays for many vaccines.
Her interlocutor, an immunization advocate, said he believed doctors who treat adults on Medicare might not recommend vaccines to their poorer patients not for any medical reason, but because they worry their patients would struggle with the copay.
“Sometimes doctors hesitate to recommend vaccines for patients on fixed incomes,” said Litjen Tan of the Immunization Action Coalition, during the hearing Tuesday.
Police accreditation
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week a grant program that would pay the fees for small and mid-sized police departments to become accredited through organizations like the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Rep. Chris Pappas celebrated the move, noting that he introduced a bill to fund accreditation costs last year.
The bill went nowhere in the Senate last year, but Pappas reintroduced the bill in May. In a statement, Pappas said he would keep pushing his bill forward, because it would provide $10 million for accreditation costs.
“I’m pleased that the Department of Justice has provided funding to help police departments pursue accreditation,” Pappas said in a statement, noting that the cost of accreditation is one of the main barriers for smaller departments.
“This funding will address that obstacle so local departments can ultimately improve training, raise standards, and implement best practices,” Pappas said.
In discussing Pappas’ bill last year, Greg Murphy, former patrolman and current accreditation manager for the Manchester police, said one of the main advantages of accreditation for a department is having an outsider review department policies, to make sure they are fair and in keeping with current best practice.
Accreditation for police departments has also been an area of agreement between police leaders and advocates concerned with police brutality.
The state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency recommended the state require all local police departments pursue accreditation, noting that just 15 law enforcement agencies in the state were accredited last year, with another four pursuing accreditation.
Pappas’ office noted that every police department in New Hampshire is eligible for a Justice Department grant to pursue accreditation.
Wood power boost?
The wood-fired power industry took a blow in 2019 when Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a set of subsidies for biomass power plants. But Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is pushing for the industry to get a boost through the Environmental Protection Agency.
Shaheen, with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), wrote to the Environmental Protection Agency this week to push for the inclusion of biomass in the agency’s renewable fuel standard program. Shaheen asked for biomass plants to be allowed to sell “credits” to petroleum businesses to help them meet their renewable-energy targets.