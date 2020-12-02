AFTER A BIPARTISAN group of U.S. Senate leaders, including New Hampshire’s Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, unveiled a proposal for a $908 billion stimulus bill, local business owners and Laconia’s mayor said they saw a glimmer of hope.
In a Zoom call convened by Rep. Chris Pappas, Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth Valerie Rochon said Portsmouth chamber members needed help.
“People are not coming through the doors in the number that they were before,” Rochon said. She said she was particularly glad to see a $300-per-week addition to unemployment included in the proposal.
Jim Jalbert of C&J Trailways said his buses are carrying about 5% of the people they did in 2019— almost exclusively people who work in Boston hospitals, he said.
“It’s been trying,” he said.
Another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans could help him prevent permanent damage to the business, he said.
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer said he thought cities and the state needed additional funding to support public health work and eventual vaccine distribution, as well as to help make up this year’s revenue shortfalls.
Without another round of aid, said Tupelo Music Hall owner Scott Hayward, Tupelo won’t re-open next year. The Derry music hall is preparing to close for the winter.
“You can’t pay bills with 20% of your capacity,” he said. A sold-out (at COVID-19 capacity) show last weekend resulted in a $500 loss.
Though Pappas, a Democrat, has supported the much-larger bills that have passed the House, he said he was on board with the $908 billion proposal.
“We haven’t seen a workable compromise come forward yet in the Senate,” Pappas said. The bill doesn’t have the sweep of the CARES Act passed in March or the House bills, but Pappas called it a “good-faith compromise.”
“It’s the best news I’ve heard in a long time,” Hayward said.
The good news was short-lived. Later on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he intended to try again for a smaller stimulus bill without the specific aid to live venues, without an extra $300 per week for the unemployed, and without funding for cities and states.
Kuster leads centrist group
Rep. Annie Kuster was reelected this week to the “New Democrat Coalition,” a caucus of 104 moderate Democrats in Congress. The group’s website explains members support policies they think are fiscally responsible and will result in economic growth. Those policies include a range of moderate climate bills and Medicaid expansion over a Medicare-for-all scheme.
“As the 116th Congress comes to a close and we are only 50 days from President-elect Biden’s inauguration, we are ready to hit the ground running and work with the incoming administration to address the challenges facing our nation and build back better,” Kuster said in a statement.
Familiar face at hearing
Hassan, the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management, helped lead a hearing Wednesday about cybersecurity challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Testifying with (well, virtually with) the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) was New Hampshire Commissioner of Information Technology Denis Goulet — a Hassan appointee while she was governor. Goulet has stayed on to work under Gov. Chris Sununu.
Goulet is also president of an association for state Chief Information Officers. He said that even as ransomware and other kinds of attacks on states and cities have become more common, states are not eager to invest in cybersecurity. He said some kind of federal grant, perhaps with a state match, could nudge states toward better security.
Goulet advocated federal funding for state cybersecurity, because states deliver federal programs, and many states do not have adequate funding and staff to do security.
As she opened the hearing, Hassan was able to work in a quick jab at President Donald Trump. She praised former CISA director Christopher Krebs, who said last month that the 2020 elections were the most secure in history. Trump fired Krebs via tweet after that statement.
Hassan encouraged President-elect Joe Biden to give Krebs his job back next year.
Mask effect?
A poll by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center showed the number of voters who like Gov. Sununu has fallen since the election, and the number of people who think he’s doing a good job handling COVID-19 has dropped as well.
The poll’s authors note that Sununu’s executive order to require masks in some social settings was announced the same day the polling began, but it’s not clear if this was the reason for more grouchiness toward the gov.
Holiday spirits
Shaheen and Hassan teamed up again this week to advocate for a particular tax break to be included in the big year-end government-funding bill.
Hassan and Shaheen joined a letter Wednesday asking Senate leaders to make permanent tax cuts for small breweries and distillers. The tax cuts would expire at the end of the year, which the letter signed by New Hampshire senators said would hurt small breweries roiled by the pandemic.