As New Hampshire reported 1,000 people dead from COVID-19, two members of the state’s congressional delegation introduced bills aimed at making treatment more affordable.
Rep. Chris Pappas is set to introduce his first bill of the 117th Congress on Thursday. It aims to make COVID-19 treatment affordable to veterans without health insurance or with high-deductible plans.
According to the VA, about 62% of military veterans use the VA for health care. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated in 2017 that about 5% of working-age veterans had no health insurance at all.
The bill, which will be known as the Emergency Care for Veterans During COVID Act, would only apply to treatment during declared public health emergencies like the pandemic, but is intended to apply to all kinds of emergency care during public health emergencies.
If the bill were to be passed, the VA would pay for care of veterans without VA insurance at non-VA facilities, at the same rates the government pays hospitals for Medicare patients.
In a statement, Pappas said he hoped the bill would help veterans get care, while making sure community providers are paid on time.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen introduced a bill Wednesday that would tie out-of-pocket costs for people with private health insurance, and certain health care tax credits, to health spending data kept by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Shaheen said she hoped this would lower the ceiling on out-of-pocket costs.
Stimulus payments
Sen. Maggie Hassan‘s office said Wednesday more than 100 people have contacted the senator to complain of missing or too-low stimulus payments — both the $1,200 payments from the CARES Act, and the more recent $600 payments in the December stimulus bill.
In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Hassan wrote Wednesday that some Social Security beneficiaries are still waiting for the payments, as are people who filed their taxes on paper instead of online. And, Hassan said, some couples who filed taxes jointly said they had received a total of $1,200 in the spring, instead of $1,200 each.
Hassan asked Rettig to find a way to address those issues, adding that some 8 million people did not get the payments the relief bills promised.
Early days of Biden
On balance, President Joe Biden is enjoying a bit of a honeymoon in Granite Staters’ opinion, according to a University of New Hampshire Granite State Panel survey. Just over half of respondents said they approved of his performance during his first week in office.
Of course, that approval broke along party lines. Just 16% of Republicans said they approved of Biden so far, while 98% of Democrats said they were pleased.
Fellow Democrat Shaheen put out a statement Wednesday applauding a series of executive orders Biden signed.
“I applaud President Biden for taking action to reverse President Trump’s four years of rollbacks and failure on critical climate policies,” Shaheen said. “I look forward to working with the Biden administration to restore American leadership on the global stage.”