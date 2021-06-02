With bills in the Senate and House, Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen are looking to take nationwide a Manchester program that helps children through trauma.
The Manchester Police Department started Adverse Childhood Experience Response Teams (ACERT) in 2015. After children witness traumatic events — from family violence, to a fire or loved one’s medical emergency — “response teams” of a police officer or other first responder, a behavioral health professional and an advocate work with kids to help reduce long-lasting harm.
“Study after study has shown that repeated exposure to traumatic experiences can have devastating, long-term consequences on children’s physical, mental and emotional development, posing serious threats to their future success and wellbeing,” Shaheen said in a statement.
Two years ago, Shaheen proposed expanding the program beyond Manchester in 2019 as part of a bill that dealt with substance abuse. Childhood trauma can be a factor that leads to substance abuse.
The program was not included in the 2021 Turn the Tide act, but this week Shaheen and Pappas have introduced a bill to fund ACERT independently of substance abuse measures.
The bill would provide four years of $10 million a year for the Department of Justice to help other localities set up response teams like those in Manchester.
The model is already spreading, with similar teams in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as in other cities around New Hampshire and in other states.
Prison for scam callers?
Finally, an issue to unite the fractured nation: hatred for spam calls and robocallers. Sen. Maggie Hassan is going all-in.
Hassan has helped introduce the perhaps-too-cleverly-named “Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone (DO NOT) Call Act.” The bill seeks to sharpen the teeth of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, by making harsher penalties for those deploying robocalls and spoofing numbers — up to and including prison.
A “willful and knowing” violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act would be punishable by up to a year in prison, with “aggravated” violations getting up to three years, if the DO NOT Call Act passes. And the maximum fines for falsifying caller ID — when a spammer calls from a number that looks a lot like your own — would double from $10,000 to $20,000.
Hassan said she hoped harsh penalties would serve as a deterrent, particularly for people who target older adults with scam calls.
Ads to boost Hassan
Majority Forward, a group associated with the Democratic Senate Majority PAC, announced ads supporting Hassan this week, tying her to the American Rescue Plan’s most popular planks – stimulus checks and small business relief.
According to Federal Election Commission records, this will be the first time the group has gotten involved in a New Hampshire Senate race. Majority Forward focused its 2020 spending on the Georgia Senate races, and in 2018 supported centrist Democratic senators in swing states – and spent even more that year to oppose Republicans who aimed to flip seats held by Democrats. On the Republican side, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced it would target Pappas with a billboard featuring Pappas’ face beside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s.
Looking abroad
With her trip to Eastern Europe this week, Shaheen has another opportunity to develop her voice as a democracy-promotion proponent, supporting more involvement in the governance of other countries in the interest of human rights and democracy and against authoritarian regimes — occasionally sounding a hawkish note.After years of calling for ongoing involvement in Afghanistan to ensure the rights of women and girls, Shaheen renewed those calls this year amid the Biden administration’s plan to withdraw from Afghanistan in a few months.
Now on a trip with Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Shaheen in a joint statement with the other senators voiced support for Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the European Union, calling Russia “increasingly belligerent.”
“Ukraine faces several challenges, so it is critical that the United States remain a committed partner to encourage work to root out corruption and strengthen democratic institutions so Ukraine can realize its goal in becoming a member of NATO and the EU, further fortifying the transatlantic alliance,” the senators’ joint statement read.In Lithuania, Shaheen and the other senators met with Belarussian opposition leaders, and the group is scheduled to visit Georgia to express support for democratic governance there.