As U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas’ office was putting together a bill on policing this week, his staff called up the Manchester Police Department for input.
Pappas is set to introduce the bill Thursday to create a $10 million grant program for smaller departments to get the funding they need to seek accreditation. The certification shows that a police department adheres to best practices, including how best to respond to civilian complaints, or noting when one officer reports unusually frequent use of force.
In writing the bill, Pappas staffers spoke with Greg Murphy, former patrolman and current accreditation manager for the Manchester police. Murphy is also a leader with the Northern New England Police Accreditation Coalition, a local organization that advocates for accreditation and law enforcement professionalism.
Murphy said getting smaller departments accredited can help bring some of the accountability police-reform advocates are looking for right now.
“That’s the answer, I think, is having good sound policies and practices, and that’s what accreditation can achieve.”
But few small police departments are accredited.
“There are things that hold agencies back from becoming accredited and it’s usually financial,” Murphy said. “Some smaller towns just don’t have the money to get into the program.”
Depending on the size of the department, it can cost $8,500 to $20,000 to become accredited though the most well-known accreditation organization, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Annual fees range from $3,500 and $5,800.
The grant program Pappas’ bill proposes would pay those fees for smaller agencies.
“Being accredited makes you accountable to somebody,” Murphy said. Without accreditation, Murphy said, no one reviews police departments’ policies — and good policies can help keep officers doing the right thing.
Policing has become even more of a political issue in recent weeks.
The Republican party has been eyeing Pappas’ House seat as one they could flip in November, and President Donald Trump endorsed former state party executive director Matt Mowers in the Republican primary.
Mowers’ campaign has been working to paint Pappas as anti-police, over his support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing bill. The bill, passed by the Democratic-controlled House and ignored by the Senate’s Republican leadership, bans chokeholds and would place some restrictions on use of “qualified immunity” to shield police departments from lawsuits arising from misconduct.
Women-focused events
Trump’s reelection campaign is bringing the president’s daughter-in-law and a handful of other “Women for Trump” to New Hampshire Thursday for a pair of events focused on women voters.
Lara Trump and three other women advising the Trump campaign will join onetime campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of Windham, Rep. Dick Hinch of Merrimack and Pam Tucker, New Hampshire GOP vice chair, to talk education in Concord. The Trump-endorsed candidate for Senate, Corky Messner, and Mowers will be on hand, too.
An “Empower Hour” mini-rally is scheduled for Thursday evening in Manchester with Tucker, state Sen. Regina Birdsell and state Rep. Deborah Hobson of East Kingston.
The state Democratic party put together “women-to-women” virtual phone banks on Wednesday, where women activists called other women to talk about former Vice President Joe Biden‘s childcare policies, and Gov. Chris Sununu‘s vetoes of paid family and medical leave bills.
(Just over) 100 days out
The Biden campaign and New Hampshire Democrats are holding a “weekend of action”, with the general election 100 days from Sunday. Events (still only virtual) will focus on the policy proposals Biden’s campaign has issued in recent days, and making plans to get absentee ballots if voters won’t feel safe going to the polls in person.
On Sunday, the state Democratic party will put out a blog post of “100 Reasons to Vote for Democrats in November.” A few of the Democrats’ arguments, shared with Granite Status, include addressing income inequality, climate change and racial justice. And then there’s this, a riff on Biden’s “No Malarkey” bus tours of the primary: “Because malarkey has no place in our local, state, or federal government!”
Dems to track COVID relief
The state Democratic Party is putting up a website to track which Sununu donors got COVID-19 relief funds distributed by the state, SununuSlushFund.com
“Granite Staters deserve to know what wealthy donors and well-connected insiders Sununu is prioritizing during a pandemic — and this website will help them keep track of exactly that,” Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement.
In response, state Republican party spokesman Joe Sweeney called the Democratic party desperate. “Governor Chris Sununu has led the Granite State during COVID-19 and over 80% of Granite Staters have consistently approved of his response.”
Army settles Ranger dispute
This spring, Messner and Don Bolduc, Republicans competing to take on Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in November, sparred over their service records. Bolduc said in a radio interview that he thought it was inappropriate for Messner to call himself an Army Ranger. While Messner (and Bolduc, for that matter) completed Ranger School and is “Ranger-qualified,” he never served in a Ranger battalion, nor has he claimed to.
In a statement to the Washington Post, the U.S. Army said finishing Ranger school and becoming Ranger-qualified is not the same as being an Army Ranger.
“Anyone who is serving or has served within the 75th Ranger Regiment is a U.S. Army Ranger,” the statement to the Post read.
Messner has told the Union Leader that he asked a few Rangers, the Army Ranger Hall of Fame and the Army Ranger Association if he could call himself a Ranger. To the Washington Post, Messner’s campaign said there are different schools of thought on the matter.