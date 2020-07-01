When Matt Mowers got into the Republican primary for the First Congressional district in January, Matt Mayberry called him a friend.
The tone of the campaign has been getting a little less amicable, though Periklis Karoutas, senior adviser to Mayberry’s campaign, said the Matts remain friends.
A few grumbles and snide tweets have emanated from the Mayberry campaign, pointing out how recently Mowers returned to New Hampshire and how many of his donors were not from here. It built when President Donald Trump endorsed Mowers.
Mayberry’s campaign rolled out an online ad this week, which Katouras insisted was not an attack ad, but said meant to show the differences between the primary candidates.
The ad hits (yet again) on Mowers’ deep ties to New Jersey, and presents Mayberry as the stauncher supporter of Trump. It does not mention Mowers’ time as executive director of the state’s Republican party in 2013 and 2014
“Overwhelmed and under-matched, Mayberry has sunk to new lows with his divisive and desperate attack on the President’s endorsed candidate in this race.” said Mowers’ campaign manager John Corbett in a statement. “With a few short months until November, Mayberry’s last-ditch efforts only help to keep Nancy Pelosi as Speaker and Chris Pappas safe as her rubber stamp.”
Of course, online advertisements have limited reach and impact. According to the Facebook Ad Library, the ad had only been seen between 4,000 and 6,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon.
Mayberry’s campaign promises to be sweeter to its donors: on Wednesday, the campaign promised cookies or a pie from local bakeries to anyone who gives more than $50.
BLM chapters shaping gov’s race
The Manchester and Nashua Black Lives Matter chapters will not endorse a candidate for governor, but the groups are making waves in the race. The groups asked candidates to commit to seven policies, including legalizing marijuana, requiring implicit bias training for state employees and staffing a task force to seek out and address racial disparities in the state.
In a Facebook statement, the groups explained they sought to educate voters about where the candidates stand on racial justice issues.
Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky, the Senate majority leader and executive councilor duking it out for the Democratic nomination, both agreed to all seven points.
“Thank you for your leadership in moving New Hampshire forward as we work together to fight systemic racism and make our state truly welcoming and inclusive to all,” Volinsky said in a statement Sunday, which also acknowledged the “self-examination”
“The best ideas come from the grassroots, not from the top down,” Feltes wrote in a Wednesday blog post.
Libertarian candidate Darryl Perry said he supported all seven points too, especially legalizing cannabis.
The activists said Gov. Chris Sununu‘s response didn’t quite pass muster.
“While we appreciate Governor Sununu’s willingness to acknowledge our demands, we have asked for substantive responses to each of them and neither his letter nor his statement adequately met that criteria,” read a statement on the two Black Lives Matter chapters’ Facebook pages. An online petition urges Sununu to respond in more detail.
Eye on the exits
After the U.S. House passed a transportation infrastructure bill Wednesday, Pappas urged the Senate to consider the bill. Pappas’ office noted a few of his priorities included in the final bill: funds for rural broadband, affordable housing, Amtrak and PFAS standards.
Perhaps most important, his office noted, the bill enshrines New Hampshire’s sequentially numbered exits, after the state Department of Transportation proposed re-numbering them last year under threat of losing federal highway funds. Kuster also urged the Senate to consider the bill.