THE $1.9 TRILLION STIMULUS bill became law more than two months ago, but New Hampshire’s senators and representatives are still making the case for the package, and touting funds as they are released.
On Wednesday, $1.3 million for temporary staffing and protective gear at the New Hampshire Veterans Home was the highlight. Of about 130 residents, 92 were infected with coronavirus and 37 died between November and January.
“We must ensure that this major loss of life is never repeated, and that is why I am glad that the New Hampshire Veterans Home is receiving more than a million dollars from the American Rescue Plan to help strengthen their services,” Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a statement.
Last week, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen touted the funding available for state and local governments during a Friday event in Manchester, and in Nashua she spoke about the funding for child care.
During a virtual roundtable on mental health, Rep. Annie Kuster noted the $10.7 million heading to New Hampshire for substance-use and mental health treatment. She also talked about the way other provisions in the law, such as child care funding and expanded tax credits for health insurance, can support people seeking mental health treatment.
The stimulus package is still very popular nationwide. Almost two-thirds of respondents to a Washington Post-ABC News poll last month still approved of it. The continuing victory lap for the stimulus bill could help link the legislators to popular programs, as well as stave off messaging from Republicans and conservative groups painting the stimulus – and the legislators who voted for it — as wasteful.
‘Ghost army’ recognition
Kuster has been introducing a bill every session of Congress since 2015 to recognize members of a World War II unit known as the “ghost army” with Congressional Gold Medals.
The bill passed in the House along party lines this week, as part of a bill that tacked together a condemnation of the March mass shootings in Atlanta, and a resolution about drugs that treat rare diseases.
In 1944, according to the Ghost Army Legacy Project, a small American military unit used tricks including inflatable models of tanks, phony radio transmissions and recorded sound effects to pretend that they were a much larger unit and throw the German military off the real location of Allied troops. The unit’s work was kept secret until the 1990s.
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is the sponsor of the companion bill in the Senate, as he has been every session since 2016. Shaheen is a cosponsor of the Senate bill, and has cosponsored the effort twice before.
“There are only 11 surviving veterans of The Ghost Army, and we want to get this passed and signed into law while they are still with us,” said Rick Beyer, president of the legacy group, in a statement. “Their job was not to wage war but to deceive the enemy, but their contribution to the allied victory was just as important as the soldiers who fired their guns.”
Bills on VA issues pass
A trio of bills related to veterans and Veterans Affairs, and backed by Rep. Chris Pappas, passed the House this week.
Pappas introduced a bill that requires any manager within the VA to report sexual harassment or discrimination complaints within two business days, and requires the VA to provide annual training on harassment and discrimination. An analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office noted that most of the requirements in the bill are already VA practice, but Pappas said in a floor speech this week that harassment in the VA is still a big problem, and he hoped strengthening reporting requirements would help.
Another bill, introduced by Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) and cosponsored by Pappas, aims to house homeless veterans in homes the VA forecloses on. When the VA forecloses on a home that was financed with a VA-backed mortgage, the agency could sell or rent the house to an organization that serves veterans experiencing homelessness or a public housing authority.
The third bill, sponsored by Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif). requires the VA to report to Congress on the way it has used federal stimulus money over the last year.