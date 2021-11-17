By Josie Albertson-Grove
THE PROPOSAL for reshaped Congressional districts in New Hampshire has so far done little to change the trajectory of the 2022 election.
With Rep. Chris Pappas signaling his intent to seek reelection and the district retaining the towns where the better-funded Republican primary candidates live — the Rye residence of Gail Huff Brown is right on the border, with the Seacoast split between the proposed new districts — the field is different, but the game is still the same.
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project last week found that the majority of voters in the proposed new first district will be Republican, which surprised few but disappointed approximately half of the state, while giving the second district a majority of Democratic voters. The current districts, the project’s analysis found, are almost evenly split between the parties.
That is to say, the first district would be pretty safe for Republicans, and the second pretty safe for Democrats, rather than the current system of two toss-up seats.
The National Republican Congressional Committee doesn’t see it that way, at least not yet.
The committee has targeted the First District for years but had been largely ignoring Rep. Annie Kuster in recent elections, providing little input or support for Second District Republicans.
But a few weeks before the new maps were released, the committee said that would change: Kuster would be elevated to a target alongside Pappas, and the second district seen as a pickup opportunity for Republicans.
That was before the new maps, anyway. The NRCC has not backed down since the new maps were passed out of committee this week.
National Republicans remain bullish.
A communications aide who works on Republican races, including in New Hampshire, said she believed Republicans had a chance in any district, no matter the shape.
“We really think this environment is absolutely terrible for Democrats,” she said, with low approval ratings for Biden and worries about the economy making voters more pessimistic.
Would a district stocked with more Democratic-leaning voters dissuade Republican groups from committing resources to the second district? The aide wasn’t sure.
“We don’t think any Democrat is safe right now,” she said.
Also at the bridge
Photos from President Joe Biden‘s Tuesday visit to New Hampshire captured Biden walking across the Route 175 bridge in Woodstock with New Hampshire Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and the four members of the Congressional delegation. Off-camera were a handful of guests, invited to symbolize the benefits the bill could bring to New Hampshire.
The town administrator of Bristol accompanied Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Kuster brought Rich Grogan, executive director of the Northern Border Regional Commission, along to celebrate the signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
The bill will send $150 million to the Northern Border Regional Commission for projects in the North Country.
“As others have said, these funds are a once-in-generation investment in our region, and the NBRC is excited to begin work on deploying the funds thoughtfully and strategically,” Grogan said in a statement.
“Consistent with our existing grant programs, we look forward to partnering with state and community leaders, and the many incredible stakeholders throughout the region, to put these funds to work in our communities.”
A novel IDEA
Since Congress passed the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act in 1975, the law guaranteeing a “free and appropriate public education” to students with special needs has never been fully funded.
This week, Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen helped to reintroduce a bill proposing to fully fund the program, putting a financial commitment behind the idea that students’ disabilities and differences should not exclude them from educational opportunity.
Families of children with special needs, 504 plans and IEPs know well the struggle to get services and the funding issues that can hamper schools’ ability to pay for and provide the aides, therapies and interventions that could help all children thrive.
One estimate from the National Education Association estimated that had IDEA been fully funded last year, New Hampshire would have received an extra $92.2 million to provide services for children with special needs.
That shortfall has stretched back almost 50 years. That has put pressure on school districts, which are required by law to provide special education and pay for the sometimes-costly services necessary to provide opportunity for all.
Hassan said in a statement that IDEA is personal for her.
“I got my start in public service because I wanted to make sure that we build a more inclusive society for people like my son, Ben,” she said in a statement. Ben Hassan has cerebral palsy.
“The IDEA Act was a commitment to ensure that students with disabilities have the same educational opportunities as their peers, but for too long we have fallen short of providing this promised funding — that must change.”