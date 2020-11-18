PROJECTED WINNER Joe Biden named his picks for a handful of senior White House positions earlier this week. Among them was New Hampshire native Dana Remus as White House Counsel, advising Biden on the law.
Remus has been general counsel on Biden’s campaign, according to a news release from the Biden transition team, before which Remus worked for the Obama Foundation and held jobs in the Obama administration.
Remus left New Hampshire to attend Harvard College and Yale Law School, according to the news release, and went on to clerk for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., one of the conservative members of the court.
Remus isn’t the only person with New Hampshire connections involved in the transition.
Dartmouth astronomy professor Jedidah Isler is volunteering as one of the appointees to the transition’s “agency review teams” looking at how different agencies function, and planning for the new administration. Isler is working with a group on the transition at NASA.
Hassan urges more time
In Washington, D.C., Sens. Maggie Hassan and Lisa Murkowski, (R-Alaska), introduced a bill that would allow more time to spend money from the CARES Act relief bill. The CARES Act money is supposed to be out the door by the end of the year.
But if Hassan and Murkowski’s bill passes, the deadline to spend CARES Act money would be extended nine months, to Sept. 30, 2021.
This could make a big difference in New Hampshire, as more than a quarter of the state’s CARES Act funds have not been spent.
Of the $1.25 billion in federal funds that New Hampshire has been distributing, more than $374 million has been earmarked for a specific purpose, but has still not been spent, according to a weekly report from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery — though that includes $100 million to be distributed to businesses in another round of “Main Street Relief” funding.
The unspent funds also include $12 million for broadband projects and another $12 million for housing, more than $14 million for nursing homes, $10 million for child care, $10 million for schools and $18 million for nonprofits.
Contact tracing drawdown
For Mindi Messmer, losing her Executive Council race doesn’t mean forfeiting the right to be a thorn in Gov. Chris Sununu‘s side.
Messmer has led a cohort of Seacoast-area scientists and doctors, some of whom have been involved in Democratic politics, as the “NH Science and Public Health Task Force.” It has been publicly urging Sununu to adopt stricter anti-COVID measures since the spring.
After Sununu announced the state would conduct less contact tracing because the coronavirus is so widespread, the task force this week urged Sununu to keep up contact tracing.
“It is unclear why the governor and our top public health agency appears to be throwing up their hands just when the contagion spread is urgent, especially since N.H. received $61M CARES Act funds for COVID-19 testing and tracing,” the letter reads.The group submitted a Right-To-Know request for information on how the state spent the $61 million on contact tracing, and is urging the state to resume calling people who were in close contact with those who test positive for the virus.
Another round?
In filings with the Federal Election Commission, Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen are signaling re-election runs in 2022 and 2026, respectively.
Both Democrats filed statements of candidacy on Tuesday, and designated their principal campaign committees and political action committees that can also spend on their re-elections.
Two PACs left over from the 2020 cycle, the Shaheen Victory Fund and Shaheen McGrath Victory Fund, are authorized to spend on 2026.
Pappas designated six other committees: Takano Equality Wave, Maintaining a Majority, Hold the House Frontline Fund, Go Broke for Veterans, Equality Congress and Twelfth Amendment Defenders Fund.