ALL FOUR MEMBERS of New Hampshire’s delegation voted for the latest stimulus bill. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen voted for the bill with the Senate on Saturday, and sent the revised bill back to the House, where Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas voted for it on Wednesday.
In promoting the bill after its passage, Kuster and Pappas have been saying they are pleased the bill goes beyond the immediate problems of the pandemic, and takes on issues from health insurance premiums, food assistance and longer-term school funding, along with money for vaccination and money for cities and towns.
Kuster called the bill “the most ambitious, bold legislation since I’ve served in Congress” during a telephone town hall with Pappas on Wednesday evening, and in a statement termed it “proactive and transformational.”
The National Republican Congressional Committee, which supports Republicans running for the House and has already begun calling Pappas “vulnerable” again, has panned the bill for the same reason: it goes beyond the immediate need.
The bill includes a measure led by Pappas, which would prevent the Veterans Administration from charging veterans co-pays for emergency care during the pandemic public health emergency, and a few provisions related to COVID-19 vaccination that Kuster pushed for, as well as emergency grants for organizations that help people with substance-use disorders.
Pappas said in a statement he was pleased the bill does not only focus on the immediate problems of COVID-19.
“It also looks to the future and provides badly needed support to help Granite Staters not only recover but rebuild their lives with expanded child tax credits, improvements to the Affordable Care Act, and help for families to get back on their feet and back in their homes,” Pappas said in a statement Wednesday.
Pappas said Wednesday evening during the town hall he thought there was more to be done.
Stimulus and the Senate race
Protect Our Care, an advocacy group that supports Democrats on health care policy, came to Hassan’s side this week as she and Shaheen came under fire from progressives upset they did not support adding the $15 minimum wage back into the stimulus bill.
Protect Our Care praised Hassan’s vote for the stimulus bill as a vote to shore up the Affordable Care Act.
The bill includes more subsidies for people who buy their insurance on the Healthcare.gov exchange. The subsidies aim to make insurance more affordable for people who do not get coverage through their jobs, and who do not get insurance through a program like Medicare, Medicaid or the VA — though like most of the measures in the stimulus bill, the higher subsidies are temporary.
In Concord, the New Hampshire Democratic Party has been using the stimulus debate to make preemptive strikes against a potential Senate run by Gov. Chris Sununu, who has said he would have voted against the bill, objecting to the formula used to mete out to state and local government.
The Democratic party has been working to cast Sununu as opposed not to the funding formula, but to the ultra-popular $1,400 stimulus checks, money for vaccination and a topping-up of the Paycheck Protection Program — measures that Sununu has not opposed, but yes, technically would have been delayed or denied if the latest stimulus bill didn’t pass the Senate.
A Saint Anselm College poll found 47% of voters preferred Sununu in a hypothetical matchup against Hassan, the choice of 41% of respondents. But in a statement, Neil Levesque, director of the college’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said he expected some of Sununu’s bipartisan image — and cross-party appeal — to fade if he did enter the Senate race for real.
Manchester native joins WH team on manufacturing policy
Among the White House announcements of policy staff this week is Elisabeth Reynolds, a Manchester native who had been directing MIT’s Industrial Performance Center, according to a White House news release.
Reynolds will be the “Special Assistant to the President for Manufacturing and Economic Development,” advising the Biden administration on boosting American manufacturing.
Reynolds spoke on manufacturing at the Millyard in Manchester just over a year ago, warning in February 2020 that a shortage of workers will hinder American manufacturers in the years ahead.