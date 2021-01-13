NEW HAMPSHIRE’S REPRESENTATIVES both voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time Wednesday, and the state’s U.S. Senators said they were in favor of removing Trump from office, less than a week before the end of his term.
“This is not about politics. This is about stabilizing our country, ensuring accountability, and showing the world who we really are,” Rep. Chris Pappas said in a statement.
“President Trump’s actions are beyond dereliction of duty — what took place last week was sedition,” Rep. Annie Kuster’s statement read. She said she hoped Trump would be “disqualified” from holding office in the future.
Kuster voted by proxy for the impeachment, her office said in a statement, because she is isolating after she may have been exposed to COVID-19 in the “secure location” where members of the house sheltered last week — some of them apparently mask-less. Kuster had already received her first dose of the vaccine.
In a statement, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said she blamed Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
“His actions led to the murder of a Capitol Police officer and death of another. Bombs were planted around the Capitol; guns and Molotov cocktails were seized; and insurrectionists stormed Congress with zip ties prepared to take hostages,” Shaheen’s statement read. “President Trump encouraged, and in the aftermath of the attack, reassured these terrorists.”
Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan said they hoped the Senate would take up the trial to remove Trump soon.
“The insurrection that occurred last week will be remembered as one of the grimmest days in the history of our democracy — and the President must be held accountable for spurring this violent attack,” Hassan said, adding that any Senate trial should be balanced with more COVID-19 relief.
“We face enormous challenges as a country right now, but we can get through them if we recommit to our shared American values,” Hassan said.
Business as usual
Just before the history-making vote to double-impeach Trump, Pappas was hearing from small business owners in a Zoom call Wednesday. The tumult in Washington seemed far away, and their concerns were similar to the kinds of worries that might have been heard before the pandemic and the Capitol mob — the high cost of health insurance.
With a new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans and other small-business financing programs, and the vaccine trickling out into the community, the end of the pandemic crisis is in sight for businesses — if they can hang on. Pappas said he was hopeful about another COVID relief bill coming later this month or in early February. Business owners pressed for commercial rent relief, and some kind of tax credit to help offset the costs of reopening.
But talk soon turned to perennial frustrations, like the high cost of health insurance for small businesses and the self-employed.
Pappas said paying for insurance can be an “albatross” around the necks of business owners, and said he was looking for the new Congress to take on prescription drug pricing proposals like allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of drugs, a proposal that died in the old Republican-controlled Senate after being passed in the House.
“We’ve got to figure out how to balance things so that there’s not such an economic burden borne by people who have to take out an individual plan,” Pappas said, or the small business owners struggling to insure a small group of workers.
Hassan pushes for review
Hassan and two other senators asked the Government Accountability Office to review the way colleges and universities have accommodated students with disabilities who are learning remotely.
While most of New Hampshire’s college students have been on campus at least part-time this year, some like Southern New Hampshire University went all-remote, and students with health concerns at other colleges also opted to stay off campus.
“Under normal circumstances, accessing the appropriate accommodations can prove challenging for students in higher education,” the letter from the senators to the Government Accountability Office reads. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, students face many of the same challenges in accessing appropriate accommodations as they did prior to the pandemic, but must now do so navigating remote and distance learning.”
The letter said software developers might not be meeting the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and students with disabilities can be shut out when colleges use inaccessible programs.
Hassan worked on the letter with Sens. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.).