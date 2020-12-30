FOUR-FIGURE CHECKS for all Americans were a punchline last year when Democratic presidential candidate and universal basic income booster Andrew Yang celebrated New Year’s Eve 2019 with stops at breweries around New Hampshire, campaigning on a $1,000-per-month “universal basic income” proposal.
This New Year’s Eve, the stimulus check — in a way, a cousin to universal basic income — has advocates from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to President Donald Trump, though a new bill to pass $2,000 stimulus checks seems to have stalled out in the Senate.
“Where the conversation about UBI is now, it’s night and day,” said Walter Bird Jr., who served as Yang’s deputy communications director in New Hampshire last winter. “It really was a punchline in the beginning. He was the Asian guy who wants to give everybody money.”
Bird and Yang’s former New Hampshire State Director Khrystina Snell said they saw the idea of a universal basic income gain a little currency as the primary campaign went on. And when COVID-19 hit and put millions out of work, the idea of a government check for everyone went from punchline to signed-into-law reality in two weeks flat.
“Almost everybody is embracing some form of that,” Bird said. A year ago it was ‘What are you, crazy? Where’s that going to come from?’ Now it’s a race to how much we can give.”
When Snell first signed onto the campaign, she said her family and friends didn’t take the idea of a universal basic income all that seriously. But since then, the COVID-19 pandemic underscored in her mind the need for universal basic income.
“If ever there was a time made for universal basic income, this is that time. The COVID crisis is that time,” Bird said.
The support for bigger stimulus checks is validation for Bird and Snell. And Snell said she hopes one day, New Hampshire might embrace its own universal basic income: the Yang Gang is still politically active in New Hampshire, she said, and still passionate about the issue.
Boost for rural schools
The year-end spending-and-stimulus package will include an extra boost to rural schools, Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a news release Wednesday.
Hassan and Maine Sen. Susan Collins penned a series of letters with other senators this year, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, asking that the U.S. Department of Education stop changes to a program known as REAP, or the Rural Education Achievement Program.
To make up expenses schools incur because they are in isolated areas, the program helps about 200 rural school districts around the country with extra funds from the U.S. Department of Education. Earlier this year, the Department of Education moved to change the way schools qualify for the program — changes that Hassan said in a March letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would cut off about 800 schools from the funding.
Hassan and Collins said Wednesday that the year-end funding bill includes a provision that will prevent a “fiscal cliff” for the program, by keeping in place the current method of qualifying for REAP.
“Rural schools in New Hampshire rely on this critical funding coming every year so that they can serve their students, and the bipartisan provision that Senator Collins and I worked on will help ensure that these resources aren’t pulled out from under them,” Hassan said in a statement Wednesday. “This funding is particularly important now amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has presented unprecedented challenges to remote and in-person learning.”