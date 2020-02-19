New Hampshire's Democratic primary voters messed up last week, or so said a political action committee backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, and a handful of progressive Democrats running for Congress and state offices around the country.
“So...the voters of New Hampshire just made a terrible mistake,” reads the Monday email from the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. The statement says exit polls show that Amy Klobuchar picked up over 10 points in the final couple days before the New Hampshire primary "because of ... a couple good zingers in the last debate."
The email went on to say the Minnesota senator has not faced scrutiny, said she had a conservative record and pointed out that she has voted to confirm two-thirds of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees.
A few short days earlier, the same group was praising Klobuchar. “Amy Klobuchar had a stellar debate performance this week, she deserved a bounce this week, and she got one," that email read. “If media now start covering the women in this race as we head toward the big trove of delegates on Super Tuesday, that would be great."
Another chance for online registration
State legislators will again consider whether voters should be able to sign up online, rather than at their city or town clerks' offices.
Legislators have brought up the idea several times over the last 10 years, but it has run aground on concerns about security, and questions about how necessary it is here.
Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, is the bill's prime sponsor this time around. In a statement, she said she hoped online registration would push New Hampshire's high voter turnout rate even higher.
“Granite Staters have turned out in record numbers for our midterm and primary elections because this is a state that deeply values every individual voice," she said in a statement. "When we enact online voter registration, we make the path to participation more open for every eligible voter and continue our tradition of political engagement.”
Forty-one states have online voter registration already, according to data collected by the National Conference of State Legislatures. New Hampshire and Maine are the only New England states without online registration.
New Hampshire's legislature has considered similar bills before — most recently, the House rejected online voter registration in 2018, when the chamber was still majority-Republican. Secretary of State Bill Gardner has also repeatedly voiced his opposition to online voter registration, and has lobbied against the measure both in Concord and Washington, D.C., arguing it is not necessary because New Hampshire has same-day voter registration.
Sanders spreads the love
A few days after Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary, his campaign asked its legions of donors for contributions — to other candidates. The Valentine's Day pitch asked for a $27 donation, to be split between Sanders and 12 other progressive candidates.
The list included several members of Congress who have been campaigning for Sanders, like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ro Khanna of California, who is also one of the Sanders campaign co-chairs.
The email also called on Sanders donors to give to Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky’s campaign for governor — Sanders endorsed Volinsky’s candidacy last month — and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who has been campaigning for Warren.
Volinsky confirms Sununu pick
Usually a thorn in Gov. Sununu's side, Volinsky voted to confirm the governor's nominee to lead the state Department of Insurance — making the vote 5-0.
Volinsky's gubernatorial campaign highlighted the vote on Wednesday afternoon, saying Volinsky was "pleasantly surprised" by now-Commissioner Chris Nicolopoulos.
In particular, with Nicolopoulos' willingness to break with Sununu. So much for an olive branch.
“Governor Chris Sununu has undermined health care for Granite Staters by favoring high risk pools that unfairly hurt people with pre-existing conditions, and worsened our state's mental health care crisis by standing in the way of increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for mental health care providers," Volinsky said in a statement.
Listen up
How do you run against a governor like Chris Sununu, who can point to economic growth and a tight labor market as he makes his case for re-election? The campaign of state Sen. Dan Feltes is trying to poke holes in the sunny economic story.
"Governor Sununu says the economy is booming, but the people on the ground I talk to aren’t feeling it," Feltes said in a statement. "Costs are skyrocketing and working families are being crushed by rising costs. We need to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top."
Feltes will be traveling the state for the next six weeks, hearing from Granite Staters. His campaign said he plans to highlight the squeeze of rising health care costs, property taxes and electricity prices on family budgets.
Feltes spokesman Emma Sands said the listening tour would start with a small gathering in Laconia next week. The campaign has more visits planned in the North Country, Keene, Manchester, Nashua and the Seacoast.