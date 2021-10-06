ACTIVISTS IN MERRIMACK have been ringing the alarm for years about water safety, expressing frustration about what they see as the slow rate of action.
“For too long, EPA has not treated this public health emergency as an emergency,” said Laurene Allen of Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water, a group of local advocates for regulation of so-called “forever chemicals, the category of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances often abbreviated as PFAS.
“Communities confronting the PFAS contamination crisis need action,” Allen said.
She said some 200,000 residents in southern New Hampshire have contaminated drinking water, and she thinks the chemical has seeped into aquifers.
With U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan‘s visit to Merrimack and Litchfield on Wednesday, the town’s struggle with PFAS is in the national spotlight.
Allen said she was hoping Regan and the Biden administration would act to regulate PFAS chemicals, and use federal laws to push polluters to clean up PFAS pollution.
The EPA has been moving toward regulating PFAS, used in some manufacturing processes as well as substances that range from firefighting foam to nonstick cooking pans to cosmetics.
Earlier this year, the agency issued health advisories for PFOS and PFOA, two chemicals in the PFAS family, and last month came out with preliminary rules to limit PFAS discharges by certain industries.
But advocates like Allen want to see the whole class of chemicals regulated, and are looking for federal laws to help clean up existing contamination.
Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas were on hand for Regan’s visit to a filtration station Wednesday, and Allen praised the representatives’ support of a bill that would regulate PFAS.
The bill, the PFAS Action Act, passed the U.S. House in July, but has since taken a back seat to the infrastructure and social-programs bills in the Senate.
Regan’s visit also comes a few weeks after the Merrimack Village District water utility filed a lawsuit against three companies it blames for PFAS pollution.
Vets mental health
A bill introduced this week by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) would push local veterans outreach centers to contact veterans in their first weeks after leaving active duty — in an effort to connect newly separated veterans with mental health resources through the Veterans Affairs Administration in what can be a critical time.
The bill, the Vet Center Outreach Act, would inform the VA’s local veterans’ counseling centers to let them know a newly-separated veteran will be landing in their area, along with information that could help them reach the veteran. The hope is that local centers could quickly contact the veteran to make sure they know about counseling available to help adjust to civilian life and process traumatic events.
Hassan’s office noted that the first three months after separation are a time when veterans are at high risk for suicide.
“It is imperative that we cut down on red tape and more quickly connect veterans to VA services, to make sure that they can get the care that they need, when they need it,” Hassan said in a statement about the bill.
“Leaving active duty can be a very challenging time for our service members, yet many of them do not know help is available during that transition or where they can receive it,” Cramer said in a statement. “Our bill would help immediately connect veterans with personalized, available mental health services at a critical point in their return to civilian life.”
The new bill complements another bill introduced by Hassan, Cramer and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) that requires the VA to call newly separated veterans at least three times in the first year after they leave active duty, to make sure they are getting connected with the VA’s offerings and other community organizations.
Space, defense industry
With a New Boston satellite tracking facility becoming part of the Space Force earlier this year, the New Hampshire Aerospace and Defense Export Consortium is poised to gain importance in the Granite State.
The consortium’s annual networking event set for Thursday will feature remarks from Pappas and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
The consortium has hundreds of members, including several New Hampshire towns and cities, smaller businesses and huge companies like BAE Systems and several federal and state agencies, as well as Textiles Coated International — one of the three companies named as a defendant in the Merrimack Village District lawsuit over PFAS pollution.