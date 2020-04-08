NEW HAMPSHIRE’S ELECTIONS officials will release guidance this week about elections, said Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan, should the state still be dealing with COVID-19 during the September primaries or the general election in November.
After watching the hours-long lines of voters in Wisconsin on Tuesday, state Senate President Donna Soucy,D-Manchester, said state legislators of both parties did not want to make New Hampshire voters choose between their health and their vote.
State Sen. Tom Sherman, R-Rye, vice president of the Senate’s election laws committee, agreed, saying he wanted as many eligible voters to vote, as easily as they can.
“This really underscores why we need to move forward with ways to make it easier to register,” Sherman said, including online registration. “We have to be thinking proactively.”
If polling places have to be open, Sherman said poll workers would have to be outfitted with protective gear, and would have to enforce social distancing--maybe even allowing just one person into the polling place at once.
Soucy said the state was looking for federal funding to support widespread absentee voting.
Sherman and Soucy said they believe current law would allow someone worried about the health risks of going to the polls to request an absentee ballot, but are waiting for guidance from the Secretary of State’s office.
“This might be an example of why absentee voting for all voters might be a reasonable option to have,” Sherman said.
Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill in 2019 that would have allowed New Hampshire voters to request absentee ballots for any reason. Current law allows absentee ballots only for voters who will not be home on Election Day, whose disabilities or work schedule make it impossible to come to the polling place, or who are observing a religious holiday on Election Day.
Sherman said he is also considering that election officials would have to find ways to reach people sick with COVID-19 and recovering in hospitals or other health care facilities.
Calls for open enrollment
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called again for a special open enrollment period to allow people to buy health insurance on the individual markets created by the Affordable Care Act.
The congressional delegation and Sununu have all urged the Trump administration to create a special window for people to buy health insurance, but the administration has so far declined.
Shaheen spoke in a Wednesday morning call with reporters and Andy Slavitt, who led the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during part of President Barack Obama‘s administration.
With some 100,000 New Hampshire workers filing for unemployment over the last month, Shaheen said, “What we need to make sure is those folks have some security.”
Losing employer-based health insurance is one of the “qualifying life events” that lets people buy health insurance coverage outside the annual open enrollment period. The people who have been laid off and furloughed can still buy a health insurance plan on the exchanges.
So why do we need an open enrollment period?
Slavitt said it would be for the benefit of people who have no health insurance, about 27 million nationwide.
Slavitt said one in three rural hospitals could close after losing revenue — he said those hospitals might fare better if more of their patients have insurance.
“It’s also cost-effective,” Shaheen said. “If you’re not going to do something for the right reasons you should do something because it makes economic sense,” she deadpanned.
No fundraising slowdown
What economic slowdown? Shaheen and congressional candidate Matt Mowers both said their fundraising totals for the first three months of 2020 set records.
Shaheen’s campaign said she brought in more than $2 million in January, February and March, with gifts from some 20,000 individual donors. The campaign has $7.1 million cash on hand. The campaign said this was a record for a New Hampshire Senate candidate at this point in an election. Shaheen’s fundraising broke the previous record of $6.9 million set by former Sen. Kelly Ayotte in early 2016.
Mowers’ campaign said he brought in $354,000 since filing to become a candidate in mid-January, which his campaign touted as a record for a first-time candidate. Mowers is one of three Republicans vying for the chance to challenge Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.
How did COVID-19 affect candidates’ raising and spending? The candidate filings due next week will cover just over two weeks of New Hampshire’s declaration of a state of emergency. COVID-19 has upended life as we know it, but it remains to be seen what effect it will have on political fundraising.