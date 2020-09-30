We know the plural of anecdote is not data. But a poll released this week by the University of Massachusetts at Lowell sure supports U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen campaign’s anecdata.
Earlier this week, Shaheen’s campaign released a list of over 100 registered Republicans who say they support her campaign, including former state senator Rick Russman, former Portsmouth mayor Peter G. Weeks and Tom Boucher of Great New Hampshire Restaurants.
Among Republican voters surveyed by UMass Lowell in their preference in the Senate race, 17% are leaning toward Shaheen over Republican Corky Messner — including 13% of people who described their ideology as conservative.
In other media, Shaheen is working to draw contrasts between herself and congressional Republicans. A new radio ad from Shaheen’s campaign shows the senator in a more partisan light.
“Jeanne Shaheen is fighting to stop the Republicans who would gut health care protections for more than half a million Granite Staters with pre-existing conditions,” the ad’s narrator says.
GOP, Dems fight for credit
A pair of competing press statements claimed credit Wednesday for the same $628,472 grant to support young parents getting out of prison; each emanated from different branches of government.
The office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray, an appointee of President Donald Trump, announced the grant first.
“These awards represent President Trump’s commitment to assisting people in America’s prisons and detention facilities who have earned the opportunity to take their places back in society,” the news release said.
The state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation followed half an hour later with their own announcement of the grant.
“I am pleased to announce this federal grant to the New Hampshire Department of Justice, which will help children connect with their incarcerated parents,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said in the statement. “These federal dollars will make a big difference for families across New Hampshire, and I will keep working to support programs that help formerly incarcerated Granite Staters successfully reenter their communities.”
On qualified immunity
In a news release announcing the endorsement of the New England Police Benevolent Association, a regional police union, Republican congressional candidate Matt Mowers claimed that his opponent, Rep. Chris Pappas, held positions on the qualified immunity doctrine that were “too extreme even for the NAACP in New Hampshire.”
“Qualified immunity” means that individual police officers can’t be sued for misconduct on the job unless the person suing can clearly demonstrate a violation of their constitutional rights. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which Pappas voted for in the U.S. House but which was not taken up in the Senate, contained a provision that would have eliminated qualified immunity protections for police.
Mowers said Pappas’ vote was “too extreme for even the NAACP in New Hampshire.”
Mowers’ campaign explained the phrase “NAACP in New Hampshire” referred to Seacoast NAACP President Rogers Johnson‘s statement in August to the Union Leader that he does support qualified immunity because he thinks it works here.
Efforts to reach Johnson were not successful. But other NAACP chapter presidents in New Hampshire said ending the qualified immunity doctrine is not “too extreme” for them.
“That’s simply not a true statement,” said Greater Nashua NAACP President Gloria Timmons in an email.
She said New Hampshire is not immune from systemic racism and police violence, and said ending the qualified immunity doctrine is an idea worth considering.
“We can’t keep seeing these weekly killings,” Timmons said. “So, therefore we must protest along with BLM, protest peacefully and fight politically. We are tired and had enough!”
Manchester NAACP President James McKim said he thought New Hampshire’s state law, which grants protection similar to that of federal law, might be enough protection for officers. He said he supported a study about the intersection of the state law and the federal doctrine. But McKim said he also stood behind the NAACP New England Area Council President Juan M. Cofield‘s recommendations to a state commission on law enforcement this summer.
In recommendations to the state in July, Cofield said explicitly that the New England Area Council of the NAACP supported laws to end the qualified immunity doctrine.
Drive-in debate
If Tuesday night’s presidential debate felt to you like a disaster flick, perhaps you would enjoy watching the vice presidential debate like a drive-in movie on Oct. 7.
Progressive youth voting advocacy group NextGen is hosting a drive-in debate watch event at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
Interested debate-watchers can register online for a spot at nxtgn.us/ni4. Bring your own popcorn.