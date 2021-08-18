THE HOUSE IS BACK in session next week to take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the Senate this month, and the Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion bill to expand Medicare benefits, provide free community college and pre-kindergarten and a host of other social services –- which means Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are wrapping up their weeks of events and meetings in New Hampshire.
Infrastructure has been on the agenda for nearly all of their public events.
Yesterday, Pappas was in Exeter to speak about water and sewer infrastructure. And this week, Kuster is visiting the northern reaches of her district to discuss topics from conservation and tourism to addiction –- and plenty of infrastructure talk.
Pappas has already come out in favor of a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill separate from the reconciliation package of other social programs, the $3.5 trillion spending package advanced by Senate Democrats through the reconciliation process.
Shaheen still pushing Biden for more help to Afghan refugees
In recent weeks, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s statements have shifted focus from keeping the United States involved in Afghanistan for the sake of women in public life, to making it easier for prominent women and female soldiers to leave.
With the Taliban’s sweep into Kabul on Sunday and chaos at the airport, Shaheen and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to push for the creation of a “humanitarian parole” category for women leaders, activists, members of parliament, journalists and women members of the Afghan Special Forces. “Humanitarian parole” allows people to temporarily enter the United States in case of an emergency.
In the letter, which was also signed by Sen. Maggie Hassan and 43 other senators, nearly all Democrats, Shaheen and Menendez also called for additional staff to process refugee applications at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and for a person to coordinate federal agencies’ work with Afghan refugees.
AFP demands Pappas hold an infrastructure town hall
Pappas has held 25 town halls since he was elected, according to his office, and is wrapping up a string of events in New Hampshire.
But that’s not enough for Americans for Prosperity of New Hampshire, the local arm of a national libertarian-leaning group. The group will rally outside Pappas’ office on Elm Street in Manchester on Thursday to demand he hold another town hall, and to criticize Senate Democrats’ reconciliation spending proposal.
Asked why the group wanted to see Pappas hold a town hall, but was not similarly pressuring Kuster, Americans for Prosperity spokesman Kevin Brinegar said Pappas’ committee assignment made him more relevant to the topic.
“We are mobilizing Americans across the country, but we are focusing on Rep. Pappas as one of our key targets because he sits on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,” Brinegar explained by email. “As a member of that committee, he should know after reading through the thousands of pages of the Biden’s infrastructure proposal that it hardly deals with infrastructure.”
“It’s strange he doesn’t want to hear from his constituents in either a virtual or in-person townhall on the biggest spending package in American history,” Brinegar wrote.
Pappas spokesman Collin Gately said the congressman planned to keep engaging with constituents.
“More (town hall meetings and events) will be scheduled in the coming weeks and he looks forward to continuing the New Hampshire tradition of meeting Granite Staters where they are and having conversations about the issues important to them.”
Former Messner campaign manager signs on to campaign
A top adviser to Corky Messner‘s well-funded but ill-fated Senate run last year has signed on with state Rep. Tim Baxter, as he makes a run for the U.S. House.
Michael Biundo was senior adviser to Messner’s campaign, which drew most of its funding from Messner’s personal fortune. Biundo helped Messner secure former President Donald Trump‘s endorsement, followed by heavy involvement in the campaign from the Republican National Committee. Messner will take the same “senior adviser” title with Baxter’s campaign. Biundo’s RightVoter firm is also advising Victoria Sullivan‘s campaign for mayor of Manchester.
“He’s already putting together a campaign that’s built to win, an impressive grassroots campaign, and he has raised over six figures,” Biundo said of Baxter in a statement. “That combination of grassroots strength and financial wherewithal is imperative to win in this district.”
Of course, “this district” might look a little different in a few months, with the state legislature redrawing the boundary between New Hampshire’s two congressional districts this year.
.
Contact Josie Albertson-Grove at jgrove@unionleader.com.